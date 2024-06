Famous birthdays for June 10: Jimmy Chamberlin, Frankie Faison

1 of 3 | Jimmy Chamberlin participates in a handprint ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 11, 2022. The Smashing Pumpkins drummer turns 60 on June 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Painter Gustave Courbet in 1819

-- Actor Hattie McDaniel in 1895

-- Musician Frederick Loewe in 1901

-- Author Saul Bellow in 1915

-- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1921

-- Actor Judy Garland in 1922

-- Author Maurice Sendak in 1928

-- Actor Frankie Faison in 1949 (age 75)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Fouts in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Andrew Stevens in 1955 (age 69)

-- Costa Rican President Rodrigo Alberto de Jesús Chaves Robles in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Kim Deal (Pixies/Breeders) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Carolyn Hennesy in 1962 (age 62)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Gina Gershon in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Kate Flannery in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor/filmmaker Vincent Perez in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Joey Santiago (Pixies) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Model/actor Elizabeth Hurley in 1965 (age 59)

-- Comedian/actor Bill Burr in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

-- Musician Faith Evans in 1973 (age 51)

-- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Hugh Dancy in 1975 (age 49)

-- Choreographer/dancer Benjamin Millepied in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Shane West in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor DJ Qualls in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Lee Brice in 1979 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jonathan Bennett in 1981 (age 43)

-- Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski in 1982 (age 42)

-- Swedish Princess Madeleine in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor/artist Leelee Sobieski in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Tristin Mays in 1990 (age 34)

-- Model/actor Kate Upton in 1992 (age 32)

-- Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 2001 (age 23)

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI