Casino criticizes George Lopez for ending comedy set early

Comedian George Lopez is under fire for cutting his standup comedy show short at a California casino this weekend. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- California's Eagle Mountain Casino is criticizing comedian George Lopez for cutting his standup act early this weekend, disappointing paying fans. "Tonight George Lopez let down his fans and sold out audience by walking out and ending his show 30 minutes early. George hired his own private security that could have easily escorted any hecklers out," the casino wrote on social media. Advertisement

"We had a pre-show meeting to have a plan in place for hecklers. He could have provided us an opportunity to allow our security and team to escort any hecklers out since his own private security did not. George decided to not continue with the show and leave. He rescheduled his initial show on 4/20 due to a medical emergency and we were very patient with him and only wished him the best," the statement continued.

"Tonight we went above and beyond to provide George with first-class service from his arrival to the property to the start of his show. We never want to let our guests down and we are as disappointed and shocked as you are."

The New York Post said Lopez, 63, walked off the stage Friday and did not return after a few enthusiastic attendees -- who paid about $65 a ticket -- interrupted the show to tell him they loved him, offer to buy him a drink or quote some of his famous jokes.

But Lopez's representatives defended the comedian in a statement to TMZ.

"It's the venue or casino's job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard. The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests," the statement said.

"George's personal security team worked with the venue security staff to maintain order, ensure safety, and eject disruptive individuals. Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task. George is not obligated to perform in an unsafe environment. He feels badly that those who came to see the show were unable to do so as a result."