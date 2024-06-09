Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 9, 2024 / 2:28 PM

Casino criticizes George Lopez for ending comedy set early

By Karen Butler
Comedian George Lopez is under fire for cutting his standup comedy show short at a California casino this weekend. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Comedian George Lopez is under fire for cutting his standup comedy show short at a California casino this weekend. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- California's Eagle Mountain Casino is criticizing comedian George Lopez for cutting his standup act early this weekend, disappointing paying fans.

"Tonight George Lopez let down his fans and sold out audience by walking out and ending his show 30 minutes early. George hired his own private security that could have easily escorted any hecklers out," the casino wrote on social media.

Advertisement

"We had a pre-show meeting to have a plan in place for hecklers. He could have provided us an opportunity to allow our security and team to escort any hecklers out since his own private security did not. George decided to not continue with the show and leave. He rescheduled his initial show on 4/20 due to a medical emergency and we were very patient with him and only wished him the best," the statement continued.

"Tonight we went above and beyond to provide George with first-class service from his arrival to the property to the start of his show. We never want to let our guests down and we are as disappointed and shocked as you are."

The New York Post said Lopez, 63, walked off the stage Friday and did not return after a few enthusiastic attendees -- who paid about $65 a ticket -- interrupted the show to tell him they loved him, offer to buy him a drink or quote some of his famous jokes.

But Lopez's representatives defended the comedian in a statement to TMZ.

"It's the venue or casino's job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard. The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests," the statement said.

"George's personal security team worked with the venue security staff to maintain order, ensure safety, and eject disruptive individuals. Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task. George is not obligated to perform in an unsafe environment. He feels badly that those who came to see the show were unable to do so as a result."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for June 9: Gloria Reuben, Michael J. Fox
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 9: Gloria Reuben, Michael J. Fox
June 9 (UPI) -- Actor Gloria Reuben turns 60 and actor Michael J. Fox turns 63, among the famous birthdays for June 8.
'Full House' fans could buy home in San Francisco for $6.5 million
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
'Full House' fans could buy home in San Francisco for $6.5 million
June 8 (UPI) -- The fictional Tanner family's San Francisco "Full House" home could be yours for $6.5 million.
Pat Sajak bids farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 4 decades
TV // 1 day ago
Pat Sajak bids farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 4 decades
June 8 (UPI) -- The final episode of "Wheel of Fortune" featuring Pat Sajak as host aired on Friday.
No Season 3 for Ansel Elgort's 'Tokyo Vice' on Max
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for Ansel Elgort's 'Tokyo Vice' on Max
June 8 (UPI) -- The producers of the crime drama, "Tokyo Vice," have announced the show is not getting a third season on Max.
Animated 'Gremlins' series to return to Max this fall
TV // 1 day ago
Animated 'Gremlins' series to return to Max this fall
June 8 (UPI) -- The animated series, "Gremlins: The Wild Batch," is set to premiere on Max this fall.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
June 8 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth consecutive week.
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
TV // 1 day ago
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
June 8 (UPI) -- Dick Van Dyke became the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner in television history at a ceremony Friday night.
Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker
June 8 (UPI) -- Activist/former Rep. Gabby Giffords turns 54 and actor Kathy Baker turns 74, among the famous birthdays for June 8.
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
Music // 2 days ago
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
June 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released the song "Never Let Go," a song for BTS fans, known as Army.
Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'
Movies // 2 days ago
Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'
June 7 (UPI) -- Saleka, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from their film "Trap."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for June 9: Gloria Reuben, Michael J. Fox
Famous birthdays for June 9: Gloria Reuben, Michael J. Fox
'Full House' fans could buy home in San Francisco for $6.5 million
'Full House' fans could buy home in San Francisco for $6.5 million
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
No Season 3 for Ansel Elgort's 'Tokyo Vice' on Max
No Season 3 for Ansel Elgort's 'Tokyo Vice' on Max
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement