Famous birthdays for June 9: Gloria Reuben, Michael J. Fox

1 of 3 | Gloria Reuben arrives on the red carpet at the 49th Chaplin Award Honoring Jeff Bridges at Lincoln Center on April 29 in New York City. The actor turns 60 on June 9. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Russian Czar Peter the Great in 1672

-- Musician Cole Porter in 1891

-- Musician/inventor Fred Waring in 1900

-- Musician Les Paul in 1915

-- Robert S. McNamara, former U.S. defense secretary/World Bank president, in 1916

-- Journalist Marvin Kalb in 1930 (age 94)

-- Comedian Jackie Mason in 1931

-- Musician Jackie Wilson in 1934

-- Sportscaster Dick Vitale in 1939 (age 85)

File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

-- Writer Patricia Cornwell in 1956 (age 68)

-- Religious leader T. D. Jakes in 1957 (age 67)

-- Writer/producer Aaron Sorkin in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Michael J. Fox in 1961 (age 63)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

-- Actor Johnny Depp in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Gloria Reuben in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Rob Pilatus (Milli Vanilli) in 1964

-- Actor Tamela Mann in 1966 (age 58)

Advertisement

-- Musician Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor/musician Ed Simons (Chemical Brothers) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Matthew Bellamy (Muse) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Natalie Portman in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Mae Whitman in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Logan Browning in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Lucien Laviscount in 1992 (age 32)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez in 2000 (age 24)

File Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI

-- Actor Xolo Maridueña in 2001 (age 23)