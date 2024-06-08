Advertisement
June 8, 2024 / 4:47 PM

'Full House' fans could buy home in San Francisco for $6.5 million

Only exterior appeared on TV show

By Mike Heuer
Actress Lori Loughlin and actor John Stamos attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2018, and you can buy the home featured in their former sitcom "Full House" in San Francisco. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Actress Lori Loughlin and actor John Stamos attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2018, and you can buy the home featured in their former sitcom "Full House" in San Francisco. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- The fictional Tanner family's San Francisco Full House home could be yours for $6.5 million.

Full House was a popular television sitcom that ran from 1987 through 1995, and featured actors Bob Saget, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

While the home's exterior was featured prominently in the television show, all interior scenes were shot in a film studio and don't show the home's actual interior.

Even if it had, the home was remodeled in 2019.

In its current configuration, the three-story home that was built in 1883 has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,737 square feet of living space.

The home also has a gym, private movie theater, two laundry rooms and a two-car garage, which is a valuable asset in parking-challenged San Francisco.

The Victorian home is located in San Francisco's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood and was listed for sale Thursday by The Swann Group.

It was sold in 2016 for $4 million.

The home remains a popular tourist attraction nearly 30 years after Full House ended.

It's located at 1709 Broderick St. in San Francisco.

