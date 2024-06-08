Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker

June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
-- Astronomer/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625
-- First lady Ida McKinley in 1847
-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867
-- Geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916
-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917
-- Artist LeRoy Neiman in 1921
-- First lady Barbara Bush in 1925
-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927
-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933
-- Actor/musician James Darren in 1936 (age 88)
-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937
-- Musician Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) in 1942 (age 82)
-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 81)
-- Musician William "Boz" Scaggs (Steve Miller Band) in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Sônia Braga in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 69)
-- Cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 67)
-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Dan Futterman in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor David Sutcliffe in 1969 (age 55)
-- Gun control advocate/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Mark Feuerstein in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Eion Bailey in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 47)
-- Musician Sturgill Simpson in 1978 (age 46)
-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 46)
-- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 32)