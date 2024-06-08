Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 8, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker

By UPI Staff
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords poses at the Gun Violence Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 7, 2022. The gun control activist turns 54 on June 8. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 3 | Former Rep. Gabby Giffords poses at the Gun Violence Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 7, 2022. The gun control activist turns 54 on June 8. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Astronomer/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625

-- First lady Ida McKinley in 1847

-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867

-- Geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917

-- Artist LeRoy Neiman in 1921

-- First lady Barbara Bush in 1925

File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI

-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927

-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933

-- Actor/musician James Darren in 1936 (age 88)

-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937

-- Musician Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician William "Boz" Scaggs (Steve Miller Band) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Sônia Braga in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Musician Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 69)

-- Cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 67)

-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Dan Futterman in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor David Sutcliffe in 1969 (age 55)

-- Gun control advocate/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Mark Feuerstein in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Eion Bailey in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 47)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

-- Musician Sturgill Simpson in 1978 (age 46)

-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 46)

-- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
Music // 14 hours ago
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
June 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released the song "Never Let Go," a song for BTS fans, known as Army.
Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'
Movies // 15 hours ago
Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'
June 7 (UPI) -- Saleka, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from their film "Trap."
Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album
Music // 15 hours ago
Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album
June 7 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams released "Close to You," a song she first wrote seven years ago, ahead of her album "The Secret of Us."
'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7
June 7 (UPI) -- "The Upshaws," a sitcom starring Mike Epps and Kim Fields, will return for a final season on Netflix.
Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing
Music // 16 hours ago
Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing
June 7 (UPI) -- Celine Dion said singing with stiff person syndrome feels like "somebody's strangling you."
Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video
Music // 17 hours ago
Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video
June 7 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande performed "The Boy is Mine" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" before releasing the song's music video.
Tems releases 'Born in the Wild,' her debut album
Music // 17 hours ago
Tems releases 'Born in the Wild,' her debut album
June 7 (UPI) -- Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems released her debut album, "Born in the Wild."
Meghan Trainor releases 'Timeless' album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 17 hours ago
Meghan Trainor releases 'Timeless' album, performs on 'Today'
June 7 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor released the album "Timeless" and performed "To the Moon" and "Been Like This" on "Today."
Sabrina Carpenter recruits Barry Keoghan for 'Please Please Please' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter recruits Barry Keoghan for 'Please Please Please' music video
June 7 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a music video for her song "Please Please Please" featuring her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan.
'Arcane': Vi joins enforcers in Season 2 teaser
TV // 18 hours ago
'Arcane': Vi joins enforcers in Season 2 teaser
June 7 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Vanna White bids a tearful farewell to retiring Pat Sajak
Vanna White bids a tearful farewell to retiring Pat Sajak
Famous birthdays for June 7: Aaron Pierre, Michael Cera
Famous birthdays for June 7: Aaron Pierre, Michael Cera
Apple TV+ orders second season of 'Palm Royale'
Apple TV+ orders second season of 'Palm Royale'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement