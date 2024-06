Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker

1 of 3 | Former Rep. Gabby Giffords poses at the Gun Violence Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 7, 2022. The gun control activist turns 54 on June 8. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Astronomer/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625

-- First lady Ida McKinley in 1847

-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867

-- Geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917

-- Artist LeRoy Neiman in 1921

-- First lady Barbara Bush in 1925

-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927

-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933

-- Actor/musician James Darren in 1936 (age 88)

-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937

-- Musician Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician William "Boz" Scaggs (Steve Miller Band) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Sônia Braga in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 69)

-- Cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 67)

-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Dan Futterman in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor David Sutcliffe in 1969 (age 55)

-- Gun control advocate/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Mark Feuerstein in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Eion Bailey in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Sturgill Simpson in 1978 (age 46)

-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 46)

-- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 32)

