Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 6, 2024 / 10:04 PM / Updated at 7:13 AM

Vanna White bids a tearful farewell to retiring Pat Sajak

By Mark Moran
Vanna White attends the 29th annual Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Friday, May 20, 2022. She made a tearful farewell video to retiring host Pat Sajak. The two have been on the show for 41 years. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Vanna White attends the 29th annual Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Friday, May 20, 2022. She made a tearful farewell video to retiring host Pat Sajak. The two have been on the show for 41 years. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Wheel of Fortune sidekick and longtime star Vanna White bid 41-year host and TV partner Pat Sajak a tearful farewell ahead of Sajak's final show, scheduled to air Friday.

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 years, starting in 1981. White joined the show in 1982 and together, the two have hosted more than 8,000 episodes of the popular game show.

Advertisement

"When I first started, I was so green," White said as old clips of the duo played in a video posted on YouTube. "You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did."

White, who made a career out of turning plastic light up letters on tiles as contestants worked out words to win cash, became nearly as synonymous with the show as Sajak, whom she said she considered a brother.

"As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes," she continued in the tribute video. "And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite.

Advertisement

"As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by. You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

Sajak hinted at his retirement in the Fall of 2022, saying that "years go by fast," and that he wouldn't be around for another four decades.

"The end is near," Sajak told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Sajak officially announced his retirement in June, 2023, and Ryan Seacrest of American Idol and syndicated radio fame was named his successor.

At the same time, White announced she would remain in her role through the 2025-2026 season.

When the host transition was announced back in September, Seacrest said he took the advice Sajak offered him, realized there are big shoes to fill, and said he is looking forward to taking on the role.

"He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here. But he just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?'" Seacrest said. "I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."

Advertisement

Upon his retirement, Sajak, 77, will star in a new take on the play Prescription: Murder, which will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025, at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New 'Wallace & Gromit' movie to premiere this winter
Movies // 10 minutes ago
New 'Wallace & Gromit' movie to premiere this winter
June 7 (UPI) -- Britain's Aardman Animations has announced it is working on a new Animated Wallace & Gromit movie.
Famous birthdays for June 7: Aaron Pierre, Michael Cera
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 7: Aaron Pierre, Michael Cera
June 7 (UPI) -- Actors Aaron Pierre and Gavin Leatherwood turn 30, among the famous birthdays for June 7.
Haley Bennett plays pioneering winemaker 'Widow Clicquot'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Haley Bennett plays pioneering winemaker 'Widow Clicquot'
June 6 (UPI) -- Vertical released the trailer for "Widow Clicquot" on Thursday. The film, starring Haley Bennett, premieres in theaters July 19.
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
Movies // 15 hours ago
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
June 6 (UPI) -- Janus Films announced the 70th anniversary re-release of "Seven Samurai" on Thursday, in a 4K restoration.
Dan Aykroyd hosts 'Blues Brothers' Audible series
Music // 15 hours ago
Dan Aykroyd hosts 'Blues Brothers' Audible series
June 6 (UPI) -- Audible announced "The Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude" on Thursday. Dan Aykroyd's docuseries on The Blues Brothers premieres July 25.
'Quiet Place' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Halloween
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Quiet Place' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Halloween
June 6 (UPI) -- Universal Studios announced Thursday that this year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a "Quiet Place" haunted house in Orlando and Hollywood theme parks. Halloween Horror Nights begins Aug. 30 in Orlando and Sept. 5
Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video
TV // 16 hours ago
Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video
June 6 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Thursday that Jensen Ackles will star in "Countdown," a 13 episode mystery series from Derek Haas.
'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date
TV // 18 hours ago
'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol" will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in September.
Twice's Nayeon shares 'Na' highlight medley
Music // 18 hours ago
Twice's Nayeon shares 'Na' highlight medley
June 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Nayeon released a preview of her forthcoming second solo EP, "Na."
'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Angry Birds Movie 3" is now in production, with Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad to return to voice Red and Chuck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement