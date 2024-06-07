Famous birthdays for June 7: Aaron Pierre, Michael Cera

June 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
June 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
-- Pope Gregory XIII in 1502
-- British fashion plate George "Beau" Brummell in 1778
-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin in 1848
-- Actor Jessica Tandy in 1909
-- Actor/singer Dean Martin in 1917
-- Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, in 1917
-- Singer Tom Jones in 1940 (age 84)
-- Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 1942
-- Former talk-show host Jenny Jones in 1946 (age 78)
-- Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis in 1951 (age 73)
-- Turkish author Orhan Pamuk in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Liam Neeson in 1952 (age 72)
-- Singer/songwriter Prince in 1958
-- Actor Lance Reddick in 1962
-- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in 1959 (age 65)
-- Guitarist Dave Navarro in 1967 (age 57)
-- TV personality Michael "Bear" Grylls in 1974 (age 50)
-- Basketball hall of fame member Allen Iverson in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Bill Hader in 1978 (age 46)
-- Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Michael Cera in 1988 (age 36)
-- Rapper Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor/model Emily Ratajkowski in 1991 (age 33)
-- Rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell II, in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Aaron Pierre in 1994 (age 30)
-- Actor Gavin Leatherwood in 1994 (age 30)