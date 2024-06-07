Trending
June 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 7: Aaron Pierre, Michael Cera

By UPI Staff
Aaron Pierre arrives on the red carpet at the "Old" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 19, 2021, in New York City. The actor turns 30 on June 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Aaron Pierre arrives on the red carpet at the "Old" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 19, 2021, in New York City. The actor turns 30 on June 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Pope Gregory XIII in 1502

-- British fashion plate George "Beau" Brummell in 1778

-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin in 1848

-- Actor Jessica Tandy in 1909

-- Actor/singer Dean Martin in 1917

-- Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, in 1917

-- Singer Tom Jones in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI

-- Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 1942

-- Former talk-show host Jenny Jones in 1946 (age 78)

-- Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis in 1951 (age 73)

-- Turkish author Orhan Pamuk in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Liam Neeson in 1952 (age 72)

-- Singer/songwriter Prince in 1958

-- Actor Lance Reddick in 1962

-- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

-- Guitarist Dave Navarro in 1967 (age 57)

-- TV personality Michael "Bear" Grylls in 1974 (age 50)

-- Basketball hall of fame member Allen Iverson in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Bill Hader in 1978 (age 46)

-- Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Michael Cera in 1988 (age 36)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Rapper Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Emily Ratajkowski in 1991 (age 33)

-- Rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell II, in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Aaron Pierre in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Gavin Leatherwood in 1994 (age 30)

(L-R) Ross Lynch, Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood arrive for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

