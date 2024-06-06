White bids a tearful farewell to retiring Sajak

1 of 2 | Vanna White attends the 29th annual Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Friday, May 20, 2022. She made a tearful farewell video to retiring host Pat Sajak. The two have been on the show for 41 years. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Wheel of Fortune sidekick and longtime star Vanna White bid 41-year host and TV partner Pat Sajak a tearful farewell ahead of Sajak's final show, scheduled to air Friday. Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 years, starting in 1981. White joined the show in 1982 and together, the two have hosted more than 8,000 episodes of the popular game show. Advertisement

"When I first started, I was so green," White said as old clips of the duo played in a video posted on YouTube. "You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did."

White, who made a career out of turning plastic light up letters on tiles as contestants worked out words to win cash, became nearly as synonymous with the show as Sajak, whom she said she considered a brother.

"As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes," she continued in the tribute video. "And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite.

"As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by. You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

Sajak hinted at his retirement in the Fall of 2022, saying that "years go by fast," and that he wouldn't be around for another four decades.

"The end is near," Sajak told Entertainment Tonight in September, 2022. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Sajak officially announced his retirement in June, 2023, and Ryan Seacrest of American Idol and syndicated radio fame was named his successor.

At the same time, White announced she would remain in her role through the 2025-2026 season.

When the host transition was announced back in September, Seacrest said he took the advice Sajak offered him, realized there are big shoes to fill, and said he is looking forward to taking on the role.

"He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here. But he just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?'" Seacrest said. "I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."

Upon his retirement, Sajak, 77, will star in a new take on the play Prescription: Murder, which will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025, at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.