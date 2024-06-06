Trending
June 6, 2024 / 10:35 AM

Nina Dobrev undergoes surgery after biking accident

By Annie Martin
Nina Dobrev gave an update after having surgery for a recent bike injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nina Dobrev gave an update after having surgery for a recent bike injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 6 (UPI) -- Nina Dobrev is recovering from her recent biking accident.

The 35-year-old actress gave an update Wednesday after having surgery for her injuries from the crash.

"Surgery was a success," Dobrev wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know."

The actress included photos of herself on the operating table in the hospital.

Dobrev also shared photos on Instagram Stories of her preparing to have surgery on her left leg.

Dobrev had announced May 20 that she injured herself in a biking accident. The actress shared a photo of herself on the bike alongside a snap of herself wearing a leg brace in a hospital bed.

"how it started vs how it's going," she wrote.

Dobrev is best known for playing Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries. She will star with Lil Rel Howery and Billy Magnussen in the upcoming comedy mystery film Reunion.

