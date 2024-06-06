Trending
June 6, 2024 / 10:59 AM

New 'Hunger Games' novel to explore the 50th games

By Annie Martin
"The Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins will release a new prequel, "Sunrise on the Reaping," in 2025. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"The Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins will release a new prequel, "Sunrise on the Reaping," in 2025. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 6 (UPI) -- The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins has announced a new novel in the series, Sunrise on the Reaping.

The book will be the fifth installment in the Hunger Games book series and is scheduled for release March 18, 2025.

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel that takes place 24 years before the events of the first novel, The Hunger Games.

The book begins on "the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

"With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume's idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,'" Collins said in a statement. "The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

"Suzanne Collins has done it again, bringing us back to the world of Panem in order to ask us important questions about our own world," added Ellie Berger, president of Scholastic Trade.

Collins' original Hunger Games trilogy was adapted as a series of four films starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. The movies, released between 2012 and 2015, earned nearly $3 billion at the box office.

In addition, Collins' prequel novel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was adapted as a 2023 film starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.

