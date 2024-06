Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti

1 of 3 | Jimmy Jam arrives on the red carpet at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3 in New York City. The musician turns 65 on June 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- Painter Diego Velazquez in 1599

-- American patriot Nathan Hale in 1755

-- Painter John Trumbull in 1756

-- Poet Aleksandr Pushkin in 1799

-- Clothier David T. Abercrombie in 1867

-- Author Thomas Mann in 1875

-- Indonesian dictator Achmed Sukarno in 1901

-- Musician Jimmie Lunceford in 1902

-- Astronaut David Scott in 1932 (age 92)

UPI File Photo

-- Musician Levi Stubbs in 1936

-- Musician Gary "U.S." Bonds in 1939 (age 85)

-- Olympic gold medal sprinter/protester Tommie Smith in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor David Dukes in 1945

-- Actor Robert Englund in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Harvey Fierstein in 1954 (age 70)

-- Comedian Sandra Bernhard in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

-- Tennis player Bjorn Borg in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Jimmy Jam, born James Harris III, in 1959 (age 65)

-- Comedian Colin Quinn in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Amanda Pays in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Tom Araya (Slayer) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Jason Isaacs in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Max Casella in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Paul Giamatti in 1967 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician James "Munky" Shaffer (Korn) in 1970 (age 53)

-- Musician Uncle Kracker, born Matthew Shafer, in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Staci Keanan in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Ashley Park in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons in 2007 (age 17)