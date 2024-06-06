Trending
June 6, 2024 / 8:57 AM

Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child

By Annie Martin
Drew Scott (R) welcomed a daughter, Piper Rae, with his wife, Linda Phan. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
1 of 3 | Drew Scott (R) welcomed a daughter, Piper Rae, with his wife, Linda Phan. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Property Brothers star Drew Scott is a dad of two.

The realtor and television personality welcomed his second child, daughter Piper Rae, with his wife, Linda Phan, in May.

Scott shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of Piper's tiny feet and hands.

"Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart," he captioned the post.

In a post on his website, Scott said Piper was born May 21.

"We are over the moon," the star said. "Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable."

Scott and Phan have a 2-year-old son, Parker.

"He's curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous," Scott said of his son. "We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours."

Scott and Phan have introduced baby Piper to Scott's parents and Phan's sister and her children, along with Scott's twin brother and Property Brothers co-star Jonathan Scott and his partner, actress Zooey Deschanel.

Scott and Phan married in May 2018 and star together in their YouTube series At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.

