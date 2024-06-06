1 of 3 | Dave Haywood (L), pictured with Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott (C) and Charles Kelley, is expecting his third child with his wife, Kelli Haywood. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Lady A musician Dave Haywood is going to be a dad of three. The 41-year-old performer is expecting his third child with his wife, Kelli Haywood. Advertisement

Haywood shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a family photo featuring his two children with Kelli, son Cash Van, 9, and daughter Lillie Renee, 6.

"I've always been a big fan of trios!" he captioned the post, appearing to reference Lady A also being a trio. "Baby Boy Haywood coming in July."

Haywood's Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley reacted in the comments, writing, "Hard secret to keep. Now I can shout it out."

Advertisement

Lady A consists of Haywood, Kelley and Hillary Scott. Haywood and Scott previously announced in August 2017 that they were both expecting children that winter -- Haywood and Kelli welcomed Lillie that December, while Scott gave birth to twin daughters, Betsy and Emory, in January 2018.

Lady A released its ninth album, What a Song Can Do, in October 2021. The country music trio is currently touring and will next perform Friday in Nashville.