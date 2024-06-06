Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 6, 2024 / 9:22 AM

Lady A musician Dave Haywood expecting third child

By Annie Martin
Dave Haywood (L), pictured with Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott (C) and Charles Kelley, is expecting his third child with his wife, Kelli Haywood. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Dave Haywood (L), pictured with Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott (C) and Charles Kelley, is expecting his third child with his wife, Kelli Haywood. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Lady A musician Dave Haywood is going to be a dad of three.

The 41-year-old performer is expecting his third child with his wife, Kelli Haywood.

Advertisement

Haywood shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a family photo featuring his two children with Kelli, son Cash Van, 9, and daughter Lillie Renee, 6.

"I've always been a big fan of trios!" he captioned the post, appearing to reference Lady A also being a trio. "Baby Boy Haywood coming in July."

Haywood's Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley reacted in the comments, writing, "Hard secret to keep. Now I can shout it out."

Advertisement

Lady A consists of Haywood, Kelley and Hillary Scott. Haywood and Scott previously announced in August 2017 that they were both expecting children that winter -- Haywood and Kelli welcomed Lillie that December, while Scott gave birth to twin daughters, Betsy and Emory, in January 2018.

Lady A released its ninth album, What a Song Can Do, in October 2021. The country music trio is currently touring and will next perform Friday in Nashville.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
TV // 11 minutes ago
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Zach Gilford says he has no trouble leaving behind the prolific serial killer he plays on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" when he goes home at the end of each day.
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
June 6 (UPI) -- "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott welcomed a daughter, Piper Rae, with his wife, Linda Phan.
Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to headline BBC's next Agatha Christie mystery
TV // 3 hours ago
Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to headline BBC's next Agatha Christie mystery
June 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that "Prizzi's Honor" Oscar winner Anjelica Huston and "Haunting of Hill House" actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen will headline its next Agatha Christie book adaptation.
Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini set as Season 27 coaches of 'The Voice'
TV // 3 hours ago
Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini set as Season 27 coaches of 'The Voice'
June 6 (UPI) -- NBC has confirmed Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini will be coaches on "The Voice" for the Spring 2025 season of the singing competition series.
'Robot Dreams' director: Movies are 'finished by the audience'
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Robot Dreams' director: Movies are 'finished by the audience'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Director Pablo Berger discusses how he hopes the audience completes his film adaptation of the graphic novel "Robot Dreams" with their own interpretations.
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
June 6 (UPI) -- Musician Jimmy Jam turns 65 and actor Paul Giamatti turns 57, among the famous birthdays for June 6.
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
TV // 2 days ago
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Clipped" stars Ed O'Neill and Cleopatra Coleman, creator Gina Welch and Executive Producer/"Sterling Affairs" podcast creator Ramona Shelburne discuss the series about the Clippers scandal of 2014.
Marion Cotillard joins 'Morning Show' Season 4
TV // 17 hours ago
Marion Cotillard joins 'Morning Show' Season 4
June 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that "The Morning Show" has cast Marion Cotillard in a role for Season 4.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Dark Romance' performance video
Music // 20 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Dark Romance' performance video
June 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a dance performance video for "Dark Romance," a song from her album "Starlit of Muse."
'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
June 5 (UPI) -- Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Bob the Drag Queen, Sam Asghari, Wells Adams and other stars will compete on the Peacock series "The Traitors."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Famous birthdays for June 5: Pete Wentz, Nick Kroll
Famous birthdays for June 5: Pete Wentz, Nick Kroll
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement