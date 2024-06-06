1 of 3 | Cara Delevingne marked her second anniversary with her girlfriend, singer and musician Minke. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things," she captioned the post. "These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life's ups and downs with."

Delevingne, a model and actress who recently starred in American Horror Story: Delicate, said she "cannot imagine living life" without Minke, a singer and musician.

"I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here's to many more years being us..." Delevingne added.

Minke posted a tribute to Delevingne on her own account, calling the actress her "kind, patient, limby, yummy, hilariously funny partner."

"Who makes me want to dance even though I'm terrible at it, and inspires me to be a better version of myself," she added. "Every day is better with your light. My rock, my safe space, my home."

Minke called herself "literally the luckiest girl in the world" to be with Delevingne and said she "wouldn't change a thing" about their time together.

"Thank you for showing up for us, every time. I'm so happy and grateful I get to do it all with you, and can't wait for more life by your side," she added.

Delevingne previously told Vogue that she and Minke first met as kids at boarding school and reconnected 12 years later at an Alanis Morissette concert.

In the interview, she also shared her hopes for children, saying, "I've wanted a kid since I was 16."

Delevingne previously dated musician St. Vincent and actress Ashley Benson.