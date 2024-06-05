Trending
June 5, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 5: Pete Wentz, Nick Kroll

By UPI Staff
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23. The musician turns 45 on June 5. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23. The musician turns 45 on June 5. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Furniture maker Thomas Chippendale in 1718

-- Economist Adam Smith in 1723

-- Lincoln County, N.M., Sheriff Pat Garrett, who shot Billy the Kid, in 1850

-- Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa in 1878

-- Actor William Boyd in 1895

-- Shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo in 1898

-- Poet Federico Garcia Lorca in 1898

-- Author/illustrator Richard Scarry in 1919

-- Actor Robert Lansing in 1928

-- Journalist/commentator Bill Moyers in 1934 (age 90)

-- Author Margaret Drabble in 1939 (age 85)

-- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 1941 (age 83)

-- Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of Equatorial Guinea, in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Don Reid (Statler Brothers) in 1945 (age 79)

-- Olympic athlete John Carlos in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Fred Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Author Ken Follett in 1949 (age 75)

-- Financial adviser Suze Orman in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Michael "Nicko" McBrain (Iron Maiden) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Producer Kathleen Kennedy in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Kenny G in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Jeff Garlin in 1962 (age 62)

-- Author Rick Riordan in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Ron Livingston in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Brian McKnight in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor/producer Mark Wahlberg in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Aaron "P-Nut" Wills (311) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Chad Allen in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Liza Weil in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Nick Kroll in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Harrison Mills (Odesza) in 1989 (age 35)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya in 1998 (age 26)

