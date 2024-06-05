Famous birthdays for June 5: Pete Wentz, Nick Kroll

June 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
|Advertisement
June 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
June 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Furniture maker Thomas Chippendale in 1718
-- Economist Adam Smith in 1723
-- Lincoln County, N.M., Sheriff Pat Garrett, who shot Billy the Kid, in 1850
-- Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa in 1878
-- Actor William Boyd in 1895
-- Shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo in 1898
-- Poet Federico Garcia Lorca in 1898
-- Author/illustrator Richard Scarry in 1919
-- Actor Robert Lansing in 1928
-- Journalist/commentator Bill Moyers in 1934 (age 90)
-- Author Margaret Drabble in 1939 (age 85)
-- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 1941 (age 83)
-- Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of Equatorial Guinea, in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Don Reid (Statler Brothers) in 1945 (age 79)
-- Olympic athlete John Carlos in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Fred Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Author Ken Follett in 1949 (age 75)
-- Financial adviser Suze Orman in 1951 (age 73)
-- Musician Michael "Nicko" McBrain (Iron Maiden) in 1952 (age 72)
-- Producer Kathleen Kennedy in 1953 (age 71)
-- Musician Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) in 1956 (age 68)
-- Musician Kenny G in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Jeff Garlin in 1962 (age 62)
-- Author Rick Riordan in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Ron Livingston in 1967 (age 57)
-- Musician Brian McKnight in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor/producer Mark Wahlberg in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Aaron "P-Nut" Wills (311) in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Chad Allen in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Liza Weil in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Nick Kroll in 1978 (age 46)
-- Musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Musician Harrison Mills (Odesza) in 1989 (age 35)
-- Russian Olympic figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya in 1998 (age 26)