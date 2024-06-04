Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 4, 2024 / 10:02 AM

'Boy Meets World' alum Trina McGee pregnant at 54

By Annie Martin

June 4 (UPI) -- Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee is going to be a mom of four.

The actress announced Monday that she is pregnant with her fourth child at age 54.

Advertisement

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you," McGee wrote in an Instagram post set to The Supremes song "Baby Love."

"Gonna sign off social media for a bit," she added in the caption. "Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."

McGee is married to actor, producer and director Marcello Thedford, according to People. She has three children, including two kids with her ex-husband Courtland Davis.

Advertisement

McGee played Angela Moore, the love interest of Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), on Boy Meets World. She reunited with her former co-stars in Season 2, Episode 8 of the spinoff Girl Meets World in 2015.

The actress also joined Danielle Fishel in the 2023 movie Classmates.

Read More

Latest Headlines

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Big Sean, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani to perform
Music // 11 minutes ago
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Big Sean, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani to perform
June 4 (UPI) -- Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett, New Kids on the Block and other artists will take the stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Taraji P. Henson to host BET Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Taraji P. Henson to host BET Awards
June 4 (UPI) -- "Empire" actress Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards in June, marking her third time as host.
Glen Powell: 'Hit Man' film idea was born during pandemic lockdowns
Movies // 3 hours ago
Glen Powell: 'Hit Man' film idea was born during pandemic lockdowns
NEW YORK, June 4 (UPI) -- Glen Powell says the idea for his new Netflix action-dramedy film, "Hit Man," was born during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
TV // 5 hours ago
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Clipped" stars Ed O'Neill and Cleopatra Coleman, creator Gina Welch and Executive Producer/"Sterling Affairs" podcast creator Ramona Shelburne discuss the series about the Clippers scandal of 2014.
Famous birthdays for June 4: Michelle Phillips, Theo Rossi
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 4: Michelle Phillips, Theo Rossi
June 4 (UPI) -- Musician Michelle Phillips turns 80 and actor Theo Rossi turns 49, among the famous birthdays for June 4.
Janis Paige, star of Broadway's 'The Pajama Game,' dies at 101
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Janis Paige, star of Broadway's 'The Pajama Game,' dies at 101
June 3 (UPI) -- Janis Paige, the redhead who worked as an actress over six decades until 2001, including "The Pajama Game" on broadway, "Silk Stockings" on the big screen and "Santa Barbara" on television, has died at the age of 101.
Sabrina Carpenter announces new album in August, new music Thursday
Music // 20 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter announces new album in August, new music Thursday
June 3 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter announced her sixth album on Monday. The album will be out Aug. 23 but Carpenter plans to release new music this week.
WayV shares 'Give Me That (Korean Ver.)' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
WayV shares 'Give Me That (Korean Ver.)' music video
June 3 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of K-pop group NCT, released the EP "Give Me That" and a music video for the Korean version of the song.
Bluey, Bingo dance in teaser for 'Bluey Minisodes'
TV // 21 hours ago
Bluey, Bingo dance in teaser for 'Bluey Minisodes'
June 3 (UPI) -- "Bluey Minisodes," a series of new animated "Bluey" shorts, will premiere on Disney+ in July.
'WondLa' trailer brings Tony DiTerlizzi book series to life
TV // 22 hours ago
'WondLa' trailer brings Tony DiTerlizzi book series to life
June 3 (UPI) -- "WondLa," an animated series featuring the voices of Jeanine Mason and Teri Hatcher, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Janis Paige, star of Broadway's 'The Pajama Game,' dies at 101
Janis Paige, star of Broadway's 'The Pajama Game,' dies at 101
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Famous birthdays for June 4: Michelle Phillips, Theo Rossi
Famous birthdays for June 4: Michelle Phillips, Theo Rossi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement