June 4 (UPI) -- Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee is going to be a mom of four.

The actress announced Monday that she is pregnant with her fourth child at age 54.

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you," McGee wrote in an Instagram post set to The Supremes song "Baby Love."

"Gonna sign off social media for a bit," she added in the caption. "Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."

McGee is married to actor, producer and director Marcello Thedford, according to People. She has three children, including two kids with her ex-husband Courtland Davis.

McGee played Angela Moore, the love interest of Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), on Boy Meets World. She reunited with her former co-stars in Season 2, Episode 8 of the spinoff Girl Meets World in 2015.

The actress also joined Danielle Fishel in the 2023 movie Classmates.