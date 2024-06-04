Taraji P. Henson to host BET Awards

1 of 3 | Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards in June, marking her third time as host. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Taraji P. Henson will return to host the BET Awards. BET announced in a press release Monday that Henson, 53, will host this year's awards show June 30 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Advertisement

The event will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.

2024 will mark Henson's third year as host. The actress, director and producer is best known for playing Cookie Lyon on the Fox series Empire.

"I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the BET Awards for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment," Henson said in a statement.

All hail, Queen Taraji is back to host the 2024 BET Awards! We know @tarajiphenson will bring her unmatched charisma, radiant energy, and undeniable star power to the stage. See y'all at Culture's Biggest Night on June 30 at 8/7c on BET. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sLoYja8nWH— BET (@BET) June 3, 2024

"Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture's Biggest Night, BET Awards, the ultimate celebration of Black creativity," added Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET. "We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture's biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night."

BET presents the BET Awards to celebrate Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports.

Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for All the Dogs and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Nicki Minaj follows with six nominations.

Usher will receive the lifetime achievement award.