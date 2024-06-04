Trending
June 4, 2024 / 11:42 AM

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Taylor Swift, Beyonce among nominees

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift leads the nominees at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Taylor Swift leads the nominees at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced the nominations for the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with six nominations, including Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album for The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake follow with four nominations each.

SpongeBob Squarepants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will host the ceremony, which airs live July 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.

This year's nominations include 50 first-time nominees, including Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie and Paul Rudd.

Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominations include:

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Lilly Singh (Nora Singh in The Muppets Mayhem)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter in Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Chance Perez (Javi Garcia in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan in Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride in The Really Loud House)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud in The Really Loud House)

Favorite Movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Barbie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wonka

Favorite Movie Actor

Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)

Jason Momoa (Arthur in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)

Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)

Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)

Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

Favorite Movie Actress

America Ferrera (Gloria in Barbie)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in The Marvels)

Halle Bailey (Ariel in The Little Mermaid)

Jennifer Garner (Jess in The Family Switch)

Margot Robbie (Barbie in Barbie)

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula in The Little Mermaid)

Zendaya (Chani in Dune: Part Two)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

Favorite Female Music Artist

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Music Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Usher

Favorite Album

Barbie: The Album

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Taylor Swift

Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll

Favorite Global Music Star

Tyla

Blackpink

Troye Sivan

Zara Larsson

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift releases 11th album: 40 images of the pop phenomenon

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

