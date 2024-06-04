Famous birthdays for June 4: Michelle Phillips, Theo Rossi

June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738
-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907
-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924
-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 96)
-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 88)
-- Musician Freddy Fender in 1937
-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 87)
-- Musician/actor Michelle Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Keith David in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 64)
-- Musician Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Julie White in 1961 (age 63)
-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Rob Huebel in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor James Callis in 1971 (age 53)
-- Author Joe Hill in 1972 (age 52)
-- Musician Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band) in 1974 (age 50)
-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Theo Rossi in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 44)
-- Musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 43)
-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 39)
-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 39)
-- Musician Zac Farro (Paramore) in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 33)
-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 3)