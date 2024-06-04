Famous birthdays for June 4: Michelle Phillips, Theo Rossi

1 of 4 | Michelle Phillips smiles prior to the Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling ceremony honoring the late singer "Mama" Cass Elliot posthumously with the 2,735th star in Los Angeles on October 3, 2022. Phillips turns 80 on June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924

-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 96)

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 88)

-- Musician Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 87)

-- Musician/actor Michelle Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Keith David in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Julie White in 1961 (age 63)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Rob Huebel in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor James Callis in 1971 (age 53)

-- Author Joe Hill in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Theo Rossi in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 43)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 39)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician Zac Farro (Paramore) in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 33)

-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 3)

