June 3, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 3: Kerry King, Anne Winters

By UPI Staff
Kerry King performs with Slayer at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 9, 2019. The rocker turns 60 on June 3. File Photo by Dave Allocca/UPI
1 of 2 | Kerry King performs with Slayer at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 9, 2019. The rocker turns 60 on June 3. File Photo by Dave Allocca/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808

-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864

-- British King George V in 1865

-- Dancer/musician Josephine Baker in 1906

-- Musician Jimmy Rogers in 1924

-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925

-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926

-- Author Larry McMurtry in 1936

-- Musician Curtis Mayfield in 1942

-- Actor Penelope Wilton in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Deniece Williams in 1951 (age 73)

-- U.S. first lady Jill Biden in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Kerry King (Slayer) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Mike Gordon (Phish) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 57)

-- Author John Hodgman in 1971 (age 53)

-- Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 1980 (age 44)

-- Tennis player Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Josh Segarra in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Lalaine Dupree in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 30)

