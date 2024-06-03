Famous birthdays for June 3: Kerry King, Anne Winters

1 of 2 | Kerry King performs with Slayer at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 9, 2019. The rocker turns 60 on June 3. File Photo by Dave Allocca/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808

-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864

-- British King George V in 1865

-- Dancer/musician Josephine Baker in 1906

-- Musician Jimmy Rogers in 1924

-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925

-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926

-- Author Larry McMurtry in 1936

-- Musician Curtis Mayfield in 1942

-- Actor Penelope Wilton in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Deniece Williams in 1951 (age 73)

-- U.S. first lady Jill Biden in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Kerry King (Slayer) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Mike Gordon (Phish) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 57)

-- Author John Hodgman in 1971 (age 53)

-- Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 1980 (age 44)

-- Tennis player Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Josh Segarra in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Lalaine Dupree in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 30)