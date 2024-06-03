Famous birthdays for June 3: Kerry King, Anne Winters

June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
|Advertisement
June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808
-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864
-- British King George V in 1865
-- Dancer/musician Josephine Baker in 1906
-- Musician Jimmy Rogers in 1924
-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925
-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926
-- Author Larry McMurtry in 1936
-- Musician Curtis Mayfield in 1942
-- Actor Penelope Wilton in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Deniece Williams in 1951 (age 73)
-- U.S. first lady Jill Biden in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Kerry King (Slayer) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Mike Gordon (Phish) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 57)
-- Author John Hodgman in 1971 (age 53)
-- Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 1980 (age 44)
-- Tennis player Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Josh Segarra in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Lalaine Dupree in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 30)