Famous birthdays for June 2: Dennis Haysbert, Jeremy Ray Taylor

Dennis Haysbert arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 14, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 70 on June 2.

June 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- Pope Leo XI in 1535

-- Martha Washington, the first U.S. first lady, in 1731

-- French writer Marquis de Sade in 1740

-- Pope St. Pius X in 1835

-- English novelist Thomas Hardy in 1840

-- First lady Helen Taft in 1861

-- Actor/musician Max Showalter in 1917

-- Musician Charlie Watts (Rolling Stones) 1941

-- Actor Stacy Keach in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Charles Haid in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Marvin Hamlisch in 1945

-- Actor Jerry Mathers in 1948 (age 76)

-- Political commentator Frank Rich in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Joanna Gleason in 1950 (age 74)

-- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Dennis Haysbert in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Michael Steele (Bangles) in 1955 (age 69)

-- Comedian Dana Carvey in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Liam Cunningham in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Navid Negahban in 1968 (age 56)

-- TV personality Andy Cohen in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician B-Real, born Louis Mario Freese, (Cypress Hill) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Paula Cale in 1970 (age 54)

-- Comedian Jo Koy, born Joseph Herbert, in 1971 (age 53)

-- Comedian/TV personality Wayne Brady in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Wentworth Miller in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Zachary Quinto in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Deon Richmond in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Dominic Cooper in 1978 (age 46)

-- First South Korean astronaut in space Yi Soyeon in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Justin Long in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Morena Baccarin in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Fabrizio Moretti (Strokes) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician/actor Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Brittany Curran in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Madison Hu in 2002 (age 22)

-- Actor Jeremy Ray Taylor in 2003 (age 21)