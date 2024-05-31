Trending
May 31, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated May 31, 2018 at 2:11 PM

Famous birthdays for May 31: Joe Namath, Lea Thompson

By UPI Staff
Joe Namath arrives on the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix on February 9, 2023. He turns 81 on May 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Joe Namath arrives on the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix on February 9, 2023. He turns 81 on May 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Genghis Khan, leader of the Mongol Empire, in 1162

-- Poet Walt Whitman in 1819

-- Surgeon William Mayo, founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1819

-- Pope Pius XI in 1857

-- Radio humorist Fred Allen in 1894

-- Clergyman/author Norman Vincent Peale in 1898

-- Actor Don Ameche in 1908

-- Actor Denholm Elliott in 1922

-- Artist Ellsworth Kelly in 1923

-- Prince Ranier of Monaco in 1923

-- Actor/director Clint Eastwood in 1930 (age 94)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.

-- Folk singer Peter Yarrow in 1938 (age 86)

-- Country singer Johnny Paycheck in 1938

-- British human rights activist Terry Waite in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Sharon Gless in 1943 (age 81)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath in 1943 (age 81)

-- British rock musician John Bonham in 1948

-- Actor Tom Berenger in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Gregory Harrison in 1950 (age 74)

-- Comedian/actor/writer Chris Elliott in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Lea Thompson in 1961 (age 63)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor/model Brooke Shields in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Archie Panjabi in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Colin Farrell in 1976 (age 48)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Actor Eric Christian Olsen in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Yael Grobglas in 1984 (age 40)

-- Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, born Juaquin James Malphurs, in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Phillipa Soo in 1990 (age 34)

-- Rapper Azealia Banks in 1991 (age 33)

-- Singer Normani Hamilton in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

