Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 30, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 30: Wynonna Judd, Sean Giambrone

By UPI Staff
Wynonna Judd sings the national anthem prior to the start of the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 4. The musician turns 60 on May 30. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 2 | Wynonna Judd sings the national anthem prior to the start of the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 4. The musician turns 60 on May 30. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé in 1846

-- Film director Howard Hawks in 1896

-- Voice actor Mel Blanc in 1908

-- Band leader/clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman in 1909

-- Restaurant executive Bob Evans in 1918

-- Christine Jorgensen, author/first person to undergo successful sex-change operation, in 1926

-- Actor Clint Walker in 1927

-- Actor Keir Dullea in 1936 (age 88)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Michael J. Pollard in 1939

-- NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers in 1943

-- Actor Colm Meaney in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Ted McGinley in 1958 (age 66)

-- Publisher Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1962 (age 62)

-- First British astronaut Helen Sharman in 1963 (age 61)

-- Country singer Wynonna Judd in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Tom Morello in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Mark Sheppard in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor/singer Idina Menzel in 1971 (age 53)

Advertisement

-- Director Duncan Jones in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Cee-Lo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, in 1974 (age 50)

-- Businesswoman Marissa Mayer in 1975 (age 49)

-- Soccer player Steven Gerrard in 1980 (age 44)

-- Rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, in 1980 (age 44)

-- Model/actor Jennifer Ellison in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Sean Giambrone in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jared S. Gilmore in 2000 (age 24)

Read More

Latest Headlines

Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album
Music // 15 hours ago
Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album
May 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Jeonghan and Wonwoo will release a single album together, "This Man."
'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding
May 29 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison married at a Western-inspired wedding in Texas.
Ellen DeGeneres shares dates for final stand-up comedy tour
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Ellen DeGeneres shares dates for final stand-up comedy tour
May 29 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres will launch "Ellen's Last Stand... Up," her final stand-up comedy tour, in June.
'Camp Snoopy' trailer introduces new Peanuts series
TV // 16 hours ago
'Camp Snoopy' trailer introduces new Peanuts series
May 29 (UPI) -- "Camp Snoopy," a new animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, is coming to Apple TV+.
Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2
May 29 (UPI) -- "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress Camila Morrone will star with Tom Hiddleston in "The Night Manager" Season 2 following reports of Elizabeth Debicki's exit.
'Wicked' trailer gets 'brickified' in shot-by-shot Lego version
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Wicked' trailer gets 'brickified' in shot-by-shot Lego version
May 29 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the "Wicked" cast get "brickified" in a recreation of the movie's trailer made out of Legos.
'Wolfs' trailer: George Clooney, Brad Pitt play rival fixers
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Wolfs' trailer: George Clooney, Brad Pitt play rival fixers
May 29 (UPI) -- "Wolfs," a new action comedy directed by Jon Watts and starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, opens in September.
'A Family Affair' trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron hook up in new rom-com
Movies // 18 hours ago
'A Family Affair' trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron hook up in new rom-com
May 29 (UPI) -- "A Family Affair," a new film starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King, is coming to Netflix.
Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album
Music // 18 hours ago
Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album
May 29 (UPI) -- Eminem announced his single "Houdini" with the help of magician David Blaine.
Moana, Maui reunite in 'Moana 2' teaser trailer
Movies // 18 hours ago
Moana, Maui reunite in 'Moana 2' teaser trailer
May 29 (UPI) -- "Moana 2," a sequel to the animated Disney film featuring Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, opens in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Famous birthdays for May 29: Danny Elfman, Maika Monroe
Famous birthdays for May 29: Danny Elfman, Maika Monroe
'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding
'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement