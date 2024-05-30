Famous birthdays for May 30: Wynonna Judd, Sean Giambrone

1 of 2 | Wynonna Judd sings the national anthem prior to the start of the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 4. The musician turns 60 on May 30. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé in 1846

-- Film director Howard Hawks in 1896

-- Voice actor Mel Blanc in 1908

-- Band leader/clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman in 1909

-- Restaurant executive Bob Evans in 1918

-- Christine Jorgensen, author/first person to undergo successful sex-change operation, in 1926

-- Actor Clint Walker in 1927

-- Actor Keir Dullea in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor Michael J. Pollard in 1939

-- NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers in 1943

-- Actor Colm Meaney in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Ted McGinley in 1958 (age 66)

-- Publisher Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1962 (age 62)

-- First British astronaut Helen Sharman in 1963 (age 61)

-- Country singer Wynonna Judd in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Tom Morello in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Mark Sheppard in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor/singer Idina Menzel in 1971 (age 53)

-- Director Duncan Jones in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Cee-Lo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, in 1974 (age 50)

-- Businesswoman Marissa Mayer in 1975 (age 49)

-- Soccer player Steven Gerrard in 1980 (age 44)

-- Rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, in 1980 (age 44)

-- Model/actor Jennifer Ellison in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Sean Giambrone in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Jared S. Gilmore in 2000 (age 24)