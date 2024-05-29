Trending
May 29, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 29: Danny Elfman, Maika Monroe

By UPI Staff
Danny Elfman attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15, 2022. The composer turns 71 on May 29. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
1 of 3 | Danny Elfman attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15, 2022. The composer turns 71 on May 29. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- King Charles II of England in 1630

-- Patriot Patrick Henry in 1736

-- Ebenezer Butterick, inventor of the tissue paper dress pattern, in 1826

-- English novelist G.K. Chesterton in 1874

-- Entertainer Bob Hope in 1903

-- Writer T.H. White in 1906

-- Mountaineer Tenzing Norgay in 1914

-- John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, in 1917

UPI File Photo

-- Physicist Peter Higgs in 1929

-- Actor Anthony Geary in 1947 (age 77)

-- Singer Rebbie Jackson in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Danny Elfman in 1953 (age 71)

-- Singer La Toya Jackson in 1956 (age 68)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Annette Bening in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Rupert Everett in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Adrian Paul in 1959 (age 65)

-- Singer Melissa Etheridge in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor/singer Lisa Whelchel in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Noel Gallagher in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Laverne Cox in 1972 (age 52)

-- Comedian Daniel Tosh in 1975 (age 49)

-- Singer Mel B, born Melanie Brown, in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Basketball player Carmelo Anthony in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Noah Reid in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Riley Keough in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Gregg Sulkin in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Maika Monroe in 1993 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

