Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 29, 2024 / 12:22 PM

'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding

By Annie Martin
Ryan Bingham married his "Yellowstone" co-star Hassie Harrison. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 2 | Ryan Bingham married his "Yellowstone" co-star Hassie Harrison. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are married.

Bingham, 43, and Harrison, 34, tied the knot at a Western-inspired wedding at Harrison's family home in Dallas.

Advertisement

"From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events -- but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most," Harrison told Vogue. "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."

The couple said their vows at Harrison's "dream wedding" -- an "elegant Western" affair featuring "tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette" and a "cowboy black tie" dress code.

Harrison wore two dresses: a lace wedding gown by designer Galia Lahav featuring 3D embroidered flowers and a tulle train, and a white mini dress by designer Netta BenShabu.

Guests included Harrison's three sisters and Bingham's three children with his ex-wife, Anna Axster.

Bingham and Harrison first met on the set of Yellowstone, where they play the ranch hand Walker and the barrel racer Laramie, respectively. The couple started dating in 2023 and first sparked marriage rumors that December.

Advertisement

Yellowstone resumed filming Season 5, Part 2 in Montana this month.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album
Music // 11 minutes ago
Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album
May 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Jeonghan and Wonwoo will release a single album together, "This Man."
Ellen DeGeneres shares dates for final stand-up comedy tour
Entertainment News // 56 minutes ago
Ellen DeGeneres shares dates for final stand-up comedy tour
May 29 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres will launch "Ellen's Last Stand... Up," her final stand-up comedy tour, in June.
'Camp Snoopy' trailer introduces new Peanuts series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Camp Snoopy' trailer introduces new Peanuts series
May 29 (UPI) -- "Camp Snoopy," a new animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, is coming to Apple TV+.
Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2
May 29 (UPI) -- "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress Camila Morrone will star with Tom Hiddleston in "The Night Manager" Season 2 following reports of Elizabeth Debicki's exit.
'Wicked' trailer gets 'brickified' in shot-by-shot Lego version
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Wicked' trailer gets 'brickified' in shot-by-shot Lego version
May 29 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the "Wicked" cast get "brickified" in a recreation of the movie's trailer made out of Legos.
'Wolfs' trailer: George Clooney, Brad Pitt play rival fixers
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Wolfs' trailer: George Clooney, Brad Pitt play rival fixers
May 29 (UPI) -- "Wolfs," a new action comedy directed by Jon Watts and starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, opens in September.
'A Family Affair' trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron hook up in new rom-com
Movies // 2 hours ago
'A Family Affair' trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron hook up in new rom-com
May 29 (UPI) -- "A Family Affair," a new film starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King, is coming to Netflix.
Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album
May 29 (UPI) -- Eminem announced his single "Houdini" with the help of magician David Blaine.
Moana, Maui reunite in 'Moana 2' teaser trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Moana, Maui reunite in 'Moana 2' teaser trailer
May 29 (UPI) -- "Moana 2," a sequel to the animated Disney film featuring Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, opens in November.
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi doing 'great' after wedding, says Jon Bon Jovi
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi doing 'great' after wedding, says Jon Bon Jovi
May 29 (UPI) -- Jon Bon Jovi shared details about his son Jake Bongiovi's wedding to "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement