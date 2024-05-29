Trending
May 29, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres shares dates for final stand-up comedy tour

By Annie Martin
Ellen DeGeneres will launch "Ellen's Last Stand... Up," her final stand-up comedy tour, in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 29 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres will launch her final stand-up comedy tour in June.

The comedian and former talk show host, 66, announced dates for the tour, officially named Ellen's Last Stand... Up, on Wednesday.

The farewell tour kicks off with a sold-out show June 19 in San Diego and concludes Aug. 17 in Minneapolis.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Ellen's Last Stand... Up will see DeGeneres "reintroduce her trademark wit and laughter-inducing anecdotes" to a live crowd in her "final curtain call," according to a press release.

The final dates of the tour -- Aug. 16 and 17 in Minneapolis -- will be filmed for her upcoming Netflix special. DeGeneres told Netflix's Tudum this month that the special will be her last.

"To answer the questions everyone is asking me, yes, I'm going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life," she said, referencing wife Portia de Rossi.

The Netflix special will premiere on the streaming service later this year.

The tour and special were announced about two years after the end of DeGeneres' talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres hosted her final episode in May 2022 following allegations in 2020 of a toxic work environment on the set of the show.

