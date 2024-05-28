Black Keys North American tour being revised, with full refunds promised

Patrick Carney (L) and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Rock duo The Black Keys announced a halt to the North American leg of the band's so-called International Players tour to rework which venues will host the shows. "Following the recent run of shows in the U.K. & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band," The Black Keys announced on X. Advertisement

The band said fans who bought tickets to canceled shows will receive full refunds.

"Apologies for the surprise change," the duo posted. "We're pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind."

Ticket-holders won't have to act to obtain full refunds, which will be issued automatically according to the method of payment used.

The ticket refunds will be issued within three weeks.

Fans with tickets to canceled shows will have the first opportunity to obtain tickets for the revised slate of shows when the respective venues are announced.

The Black Keys are an Akron, Ohio, duo whose LP Ohio Players was released in April.

The European leg of the International Players tour launched in April.

The Black Keys have won multiple Grammy Awards and formed in 2001 in Akron. The duo is Patrick Carney on drums and Dan Auerbach on guitar and vocals.