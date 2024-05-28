Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 28, 2024 / 4:04 PM

Black Keys North American tour being revised, with full refunds promised

By Mike Heuer
Patrick Carney (L) and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Patrick Carney (L) and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Rock duo The Black Keys announced a halt to the North American leg of the band's so-called International Players tour to rework which venues will host the shows.

"Following the recent run of shows in the U.K. & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band," The Black Keys announced on X.

Advertisement

The band said fans who bought tickets to canceled shows will receive full refunds.

"Apologies for the surprise change," the duo posted. "We're pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind."

Ticket-holders won't have to act to obtain full refunds, which will be issued automatically according to the method of payment used.

The ticket refunds will be issued within three weeks.

Fans with tickets to canceled shows will have the first opportunity to obtain tickets for the revised slate of shows when the respective venues are announced.

Advertisement

The Black Keys are an Akron, Ohio, duo whose LP Ohio Players was released in April.

The European leg of the International Players tour launched in April.

The Black Keys have won multiple Grammy Awards and formed in 2001 in Akron. The duo is Patrick Carney on drums and Dan Auerbach on guitar and vocals.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
NEW YORK, May 28 (UPI) -- Musician Ziggy Marley told UPI producing "One Love," the biopic about his father, reggae legend Bob Marley -- and sharing their rich Rasta culture with the world -- was a "blessed experience."
Treasure returns with 'King Kong' single, music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Treasure returns with 'King Kong' single, music video
May 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure release a single and music video for "King Kong," its first song of 2024.
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
May 28 (UPI) -- "Wolfs," a psychological thriller film directed by Jon Watts and starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is coming to Apple TV+.
Sean Bean to star in BBC crime drama 'This City is Ours'
TV // 6 hours ago
Sean Bean to star in BBC crime drama 'This City is Ours'
May 28 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actor Sean Bean will star with James Nelson-Joyce and Hannah Onslow in the BBC series "This City is Ours."
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
Movies // 6 hours ago
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
May 28 (UPI) -- "A Family Affair," a new film starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King, is coming to Netflix.
David Lynch teases new project: 'Something is coming'
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
David Lynch teases new project: 'Something is coming'
May 28 (UPI) -- Director and "Twin Peaks" co-creator David Lynch said fans can expect something "to see and hear" in June.
Jimmy Kimmel says son Billy had third open heart surgery
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel says son Billy had third open heart surgery
May 28 (UPI) -- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host Jimmy Kimmel announced that his son Billy, 7, successfully underwent a third open heart surgery.
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of fourth child: 'She's here!'
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of fourth child: 'She's here!'
May 28 (UPI) -- Former "Little People, Big World" stars Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff welcomed a daughter, Mirabella May.
Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of 'Knives Out 3'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of 'Knives Out 3'
May 28 (UPI) -- Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny will star with Daniel Craig in the Netflix film "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery."
'Girlfight' director Karyn Kusama: 'Women have always been athletes'
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Girlfight' director Karyn Kusama: 'Women have always been athletes'
LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) -- Karyn Kusama looks back on her debut film "Girlfight" on the occasion of its addition to the Criterion Collection on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement