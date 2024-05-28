Black Keys North American tour being revised, with full refunds promised

May 28 (UPI) -- Rock duo The Black Keys announced a halt to the North American leg of the band's so-called International Players tour to rework which venues will host the shows.
"Following the recent run of shows in the U.K. & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band," The Black Keys announced on X.