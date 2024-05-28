Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 28, 2024 / 9:27 AM

Jimmy Kimmel says son Billy had third open heart surgery

By Annie Martin
Jimmy Kimmel (L), pictured with wife Molly McNearney, announced that their son Billy, 7, successfully underwent a third open heart surgery. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Jimmy Kimmel (L), pictured with wife Molly McNearney, announced that their son Billy, 7, successfully underwent a third open heart surgery. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel says his son Billy successfully underwent a third open heart surgery.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of Billy, 7, recovering in the hospital.

Advertisement

"This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery," he captioned the post. "We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid."

Kimmel thanked his son's doctors, including surgeon Vaughn Starnes, cardiologist Tim Casarez, and the staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, along with his family's other supporters.

"Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent, thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know," the star said.

Advertisement

"Nothing matters more than taking care of each other," he added. "With love and gratitude, Jimmy."

Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Pfeiffer, John Stamos, Helen Hunt, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Jenna Dewan and other celebrities showed their support in the comments.

"We love you so much Billy! You're a little warrior," Munn wrote.

"So much love to you Jimmy, Molly and Billy!" Dewan said.

Kimmel has two children, Billy and daughter Jane, 9, with his wife, Molly McNearney. He also has two adult children, daughter Katie and son Kevin, with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy.

Billy was born with heart defects in April 2017 and underwent open heart surgery shortly after birth. He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that December after having his second open heart surgery.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sean Bean to star in BBC crime drama 'This City is Ours'
TV // 8 minutes ago
Sean Bean to star in BBC crime drama 'This City is Ours'
May 28 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actor Sean Bean will star with James Nelson-Joyce and Hannah Onslow in the BBC series "This City is Ours."
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
Movies // 12 minutes ago
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
May 28 (UPI) -- "A Family Affair," a new film starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King, is coming to Netflix.
David Lynch teases new project: 'Something is coming'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
David Lynch teases new project: 'Something is coming'
May 28 (UPI) -- Director and "Twin Peaks" co-creator David Lynch said fans can expect something "to see and hear" in June.
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of fourth child: 'She's here!'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of fourth child: 'She's here!'
May 28 (UPI) -- Former "Little People, Big World" stars Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff welcomed a daughter, Mirabella May.
Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of 'Knives Out 3'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of 'Knives Out 3'
May 28 (UPI) -- Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny will star with Daniel Craig in the Netflix film "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery."
'Girlfight' director Karyn Kusama: 'Women have always been athletes'
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Girlfight' director Karyn Kusama: 'Women have always been athletes'
LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) -- Karyn Kusama looks back on her debut film "Girlfight" on the occasion of its addition to the Criterion Collection on Tuesday.
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
May 28 (UPI) -- Musician Gladys Knight turns 80 and actor Christa Miller turns 60, among the famous birthdays for May 28.
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
May 27 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift performed for the first time in Portugal during the weekend.
Lizzo reacts to 'South Park' jabs: 'I really showed the world how to love yourself'
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo reacts to 'South Park' jabs: 'I really showed the world how to love yourself'
May 27 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lizzo shared on Instagram her reaction to recent jokes made about her in the animated comedy, "South Park: The End of Obesity."
Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcome fourth child
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcome fourth child
May 27 (UPI) -- Stephen and Ayesha Curry have announced on Instagram the birth of their fourth child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Lizzo reacts to 'South Park' jabs: 'I really showed the world how to love yourself'
Lizzo reacts to 'South Park' jabs: 'I really showed the world how to love yourself'
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement