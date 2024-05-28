Trending
May 28, 2024 / 9:03 AM

Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of fourth child: 'She's here!'

By Annie Martin

May 28 (UPI) -- Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, are celebrating the birth of their fourth child.

The former Little People, Big World stars announced Monday that they welcomed a daughter, Mirabella May, on May 23.

Jeremy Roloff shared the news on Instagram alongside photos with their baby girl.

"Please welcome Mirabella May Roloff to planet Earth! Audrey delivered her in our bedroom, and it was a profound experience being that intimate and close to the moment," Roloff captioned the post.

"Audrey is a superhero, and Mirabella is beautiful. Very grateful," he added. "Family of six Haha let's GOOO!"

Audrey Roloff said in a post on her own account that the experience was her "dream birth."

"She's here!!! Welcome to the world Mirabella May Roloff 8lb 12oz and born peacefully at home on May 23rd at 4:29am. It was my dream birth and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition," she wrote. "i can't wait to tell you the story soon!"

Roloff and Audrey Roloff have three other children, daughter Ember Jean, 6, and sons Bode James, 4, and Radley Knight, 2.

The couple married in September 2014.

Roloff and his family came to fame on the TLC reality series Little People, Big World. The show centers on his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, and his brother Zach Roloff, all of whom have dwarfism.

Roloff and Audrey Roloff announced their exit from the series in 2018.

