May 28, 2024 / 9:42 AM

David Lynch teases new project: 'Something is coming'

By Annie Martin
David Lynch said fans can expect something "to see and hear" in June. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- David Lynch is teasing a new project.

The writer, director and producer, 78, said in a video Monday that fans can expect something "to see and hear" on June 5.

"Ladies and gentlemen, something is coming along... for you to see and hear," Lynch said. "And it will be coming along on June 5."

Details about the project are unknown, although Lynch told Deadline in April that he was hoping to find backers for an animated project title Snootworld.

Lynch first started working on the script for Snootworld two decades ago with The Nightmare Before Christmas writer Caroline Thompson. He said in April that he pitched the project to Netflix but was rejected.

"Snootworld is kind of an old fashioned story and animation today is more about surface jokes," he speculated. "Old fashioned fairytales are considered groaners: apparently people don't want to see them. It's a different world now and it's easier to say no than to say yes."

Lynch's most recent project was the Twin Peaks revival, which aired on Showtime in 2017. His previous works include the films Dune (1984), Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.

