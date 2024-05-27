Famous birthdays for May 27: Adam Carolla, Lily-Rose Depp

May 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
-- Financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794
-- Social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818
-- Poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819
-- Frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837
-- Detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894
-- Writer/environmentalist Rachel Carson in 1907
-- Hubert Humphrey, U.S. vice president/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911
-- Actor Vincent Price in 1911
-- Actor Christopher Lee in 1922
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923
-- Actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 89)
-- Actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936
-- Musician Don Williams in 1939
-- Actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 81)
-- Actor Richard Schiff in 1955 (age 69)
-- Musician Siouxsie Sioux, born Susan Ballion, (Siouxsie and the Banshees) in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 63)
-- Comedian Adam Carolla in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 59)
-- Musician Sean Kinney (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (TLC) in 1971
-- Actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 51)
-- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Jadakiss, born Jason Phillips, in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, (Outkast) in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Ben Feldman in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 25)