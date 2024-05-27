Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 27: Adam Carolla, Lily-Rose Depp

By UPI Staff
Adam Carolla speaks to the audience at the HotWheels booth during the 2019 SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 5, 2019. The comedian turns 60 on May 27. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Adam Carolla speaks to the audience at the HotWheels booth during the 2019 SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 5, 2019. The comedian turns 60 on May 27. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794

-- Social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818

-- Poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819

-- Frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837

-- Detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894

-- Writer/environmentalist Rachel Carson in 1907

-- Hubert Humphrey, U.S. vice president/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911

File Photo by Library of Congress

-- Actor Vincent Price in 1911

-- Actor Christopher Lee in 1922

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923

-- Actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 89)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936

-- Musician Don Williams in 1939

-- Actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Richard Schiff in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Siouxsie Sioux, born Susan Ballion, (Siouxsie and the Banshees) in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 63)

-- Comedian Adam Carolla in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Sean Kinney (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (TLC) in 1971

-- Actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 51)

-- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Jadakiss, born Jason Phillips, in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, (Outkast) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Ben Feldman in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

