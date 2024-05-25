Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 25, 2024 / 10:40 AM

Reports: Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi

By Karen Butler
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married, according to multiple media reports. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married, according to multiple media reports. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Stranger Things icon Millie Bobby Brown has married fashion model Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, according to multiple media reports.

People.com reported Friday that the young couple tied the knot last weekend.

"Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," The U.S. Sun cited an unnamed source as saying.

"They are planning a bigger ceremony in the United States later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork," the insider said. "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows."

The New York Post said its sources are saying the newlyweds are planning another ceremony in Italy this summer.

UsMagazine.com said Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, were spotted wearing what appeared to be wedding rings in New York's Hamptons on Friday.

The couple has been dating since 2021 and confirmed their engagement in 2023.

Neither they nor their families have publicly commented on the reports of their recent nuptials.

