Famous birthdays for May 25: Frank Oz, Aly Raisman

May 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson in 1803
-- YMCA leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Mott in 1865
-- Dancer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson in 1878
-- Aircraft designer Igor Sikorsky in 1889
-- Humorist/publisher Bennett Cerf in 1898
-- Actor Claude Akins in 1926
-- Spy novelist Robert Ludlum in 1927
-- Opera singer Beverly Sills, born Belle Miriam Silverman, in 1929
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member K.C. Jones in 1932
-- Canadian writer W.P. Kinsella in 1935
-- Actor Dixie Carter in 1939
-- Actor Ian McKellen in 1939 (age 85)
-- Singer/actor Leslie Uggams in 1943 (age 81)
-- Singer Jessi Colter in 1943 (age 81)
-- Director/actor/puppeteer Frank Oz, born Richard Frank Oznowicz, in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Karen Valentine in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Connie Sellecca in 1955 (age 69)
-- Comedian/actor Mike Myers in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Ray Stevenson in 1964
-- Actor Anne Heche in 1969
-- Actor Octavia Spencer in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Cillian Murphy in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Esme Bianco in 1982 (age 42)
-- Wrestler Roman Reigns in 1985 (age 39)
-- Gymnast Aly Raisman in 1994 (age 30)