May 25, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 25: Frank Oz, Aly Raisman

By UPI Staff
Frank Oz arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on January 8 in New York City. The filmmaker turns 80 on May 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 |

May 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson in 1803

-- YMCA leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Mott in 1865

-- Dancer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson in 1878

-- Aircraft designer Igor Sikorsky in 1889

-- Humorist/publisher Bennett Cerf in 1898

-- Actor Claude Akins in 1926

-- Spy novelist Robert Ludlum in 1927

-- Opera singer Beverly Sills, born Belle Miriam Silverman, in 1929

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member K.C. Jones in 1932

-- Canadian writer W.P. Kinsella in 1935

-- Actor Dixie Carter in 1939

-- Actor Ian McKellen in 1939 (age 85)



-- Singer/actor Leslie Uggams in 1943 (age 81)

-- Singer Jessi Colter in 1943 (age 81)

-- Director/actor/puppeteer Frank Oz, born Richard Frank Oznowicz, in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Karen Valentine in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Connie Sellecca in 1955 (age 69)

-- Comedian/actor Mike Myers in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Ray Stevenson in 1964

-- Actor Anne Heche in 1969

-- Actor Octavia Spencer in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Cillian Murphy in 1976 (age 48)



-- Actor Esme Bianco in 1982 (age 42)

-- Wrestler Roman Reigns in 1985 (age 39)

-- Gymnast Aly Raisman in 1994 (age 30)



