May 24, 2024 / 2:05 PM

Morgan Spurlock, director known for 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53

By Annie Martin
Morgan Spurlock died Thursday from complications of cancer. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
1 of 3 | Morgan Spurlock died Thursday from complications of cancer. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock has died.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker died Thursday in New York from complications of cancer. He was 53.

Spurlock's family shared the news in a press release Friday. The family said Spurlock died peacefully while surrounded by family and friends.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," Craig Spurlock said in a statement. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Spurlock was best known for writing, directing, producing and starring in the 2004 documentary Super Size Me, which followed him over a 30-day period as he ate only McDonald's food.

The film, which raised concerns about nutrition and the fast food industry, premiered at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Spurlock's other works include the documentaries Where in the World is Osama Bin Laden?, Freakonomics and The Greatest Movie Ever Sold.

The filmmaker disclosed in 2017 that he was drinking heavily during the filming of Super Size Me. That same year, he addressed his history of sexual misconduct in a blog post titled "I am Part of the Problem."

