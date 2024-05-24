Famous birthdays for May 24: Patti LaBelle, Charlie Plummer

May 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Polish inventor Gabriel Fahrenheit in 1686
-- French journalist/revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat in 1743
-- British Queen Victoria in 1819
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Cardozo in 1870
-- H.B. Reese, inventor of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, in 1879
-- Hostess/party-giver Elsa Maxwell, credited with introducing the "scavenger hunt," in 1883
-- Actor Lilli Palmer in 1914
-- Comedian Tommy Chong in 1938 (age 86)
-- Musician Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman, in 1941 (age 83)
-- Actor Gary Burghoff in 1943 (age 81)
-- Singer Patti LaBelle, born Patricia Louise Holte, in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor/businesswoman Priscilla Presley in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Jim Broadbent in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor Alfred Molina in 1953 (age 71)
-- Singer Rosanne Cash in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Kristin Scott Thomas in 1960 (age 64)
-- Author Michael Chabon in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor John C. Reilly in 1965 (age 59)
-- Rapper/actor Heavy D, born Dwight Errington Myers, in 1967
-- Actor Brianne Howey in 1989 (age 35)
-- Stock car racer Joey Logano in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones in 1998 (age 26)
-- Actor Charlie Plummer in 1999 (age 25)