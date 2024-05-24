Famous birthdays for May 24: Patti LaBelle, Charlie Plummer

1 of 3 | Patti LaBelle performs with the Howard Gospel Choir during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House on December 2, 2021. The singer turns 80 on May 24. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- Polish inventor Gabriel Fahrenheit in 1686

-- French journalist/revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat in 1743

-- British Queen Victoria in 1819

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Cardozo in 1870

-- H.B. Reese, inventor of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, in 1879

-- Hostess/party-giver Elsa Maxwell, credited with introducing the "scavenger hunt," in 1883

-- Actor Lilli Palmer in 1914

-- Comedian Tommy Chong in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman, in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Gary Burghoff in 1943 (age 81)

-- Singer Patti LaBelle, born Patricia Louise Holte, in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor/businesswoman Priscilla Presley in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Jim Broadbent in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Alfred Molina in 1953 (age 71)

-- Singer Rosanne Cash in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Kristin Scott Thomas in 1960 (age 64)

-- Author Michael Chabon in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor John C. Reilly in 1965 (age 59)

-- Rapper/actor Heavy D, born Dwight Errington Myers, in 1967

-- Actor Brianne Howey in 1989 (age 35)

-- Stock car racer Joey Logano in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Charlie Plummer in 1999 (age 25)