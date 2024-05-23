Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 23, 2024 / 7:21 AM

Google Doodle spotlights Mexican dish Chilaquiles

By Karen Butler
Thursday's Google Doodle spotlights the popular, tortilla-based, Mexican dish known as Chilaquiles. Image courtesy of Google
Thursday's Google Doodle spotlights the popular, tortilla-based, Mexican dish known as Chilaquiles. Image courtesy of Google

May 23 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle spotlights the popular, tortilla-based, Mexican dish known as Chilaquiles.

The first recipe for the breakfast and brunch staple was widely published 62 years ago.

Advertisement

"The origin of the word 'chilaquiles' comes from the Aztec language Nahuatl -- meaning 'chilis and greens.' Corn's prevalence in North America led people to look for ways to repurpose stale tortillas," Google's website said.

"They found magic after frying tortillas into strips and sautéing them in salsa. The breakfast dish evolved into these fried tortilla strips being garnished with cream, queso fresco, onions, and avocados."

The Google Doodle animated artwork shows the meal with a fried egg on top and the plate surrounded by peppers.

Most of the letters in the word "Google" are made with tortilla strips, while the "Os" are the yolk of the egg and red onion.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Music // 13 minutes ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
May 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
'Nurse Jackie' sequel series moving from Showtime to Prime Video
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Nurse Jackie' sequel series moving from Showtime to Prime Video
May 23 (UPI) -- Edie Falco's "Nurse Jackie" sequel series is moving from Showtime to Prime Video.
Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
May 23 (UPI) -- "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Chucky" icon Jennifer Tilly will appear on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" next season.
Lili Taylor: Cecilia still coping with 'earth-shattering' reveal in S2 of 'Outer Range'
TV // 1 hour ago
Lili Taylor: Cecilia still coping with 'earth-shattering' reveal in S2 of 'Outer Range'
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Lili Taylor told UPI Season 2 of "Outer Range" finds her rancher character Cecilia emotionally and psychologically shattered by the the big secret her husband Royal reveals at the end of Season 1.
Vanessa Hudgens wins 'Masked Singer' Season 11
TV // 1 hour ago
Vanessa Hudgens wins 'Masked Singer' Season 11
May 23 (UPI) -- "High School Musical" and "Grease: Live" alum Vanessa Hudgens was crowned the winner of "Masked Singer" Season 11 on Wednesday night.
'Mad Max' creator George Miller: Futuristic 'Furiosa' addresses timeless conflict
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Mad Max' creator George Miller: Futuristic 'Furiosa' addresses timeless conflict
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- George Miller discusses how "Furiosa," in theaters Friday, and all of his "Mad Max" films fulfill time-honored traditions of storytelling and using fiction to address historic conflicts.
Chandler Kinney: Film within 'Pretty Little Liars' confused crew
TV // 3 hours ago
Chandler Kinney: Film within 'Pretty Little Liars' confused crew
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- Chandler Kinney discusses making her "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" character's short film in Thursday's episode of the series. Note: Contains spoilers for Episode 4
Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Ryan Coogler
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Ryan Coogler
May 23 (UPI) -- Actor Joan Collins turns 91 and filmmaker Ryan Coogler turns 38, among the famous birthdays for May 23.
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
May 22 (UPI) -- An apparent slip-and-fall accident while showering at a friend's home in Brussels, Belgium, killed former Train bassist and founding member Charlie Colin.
'Ghost in the Shell 2' to return to theaters for 20th anniversary
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Ghost in the Shell 2' to return to theaters for 20th anniversary
May 22 (UPI) -- GKIDS announced Wednesday that "Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence" will return to theaters for three nights in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Kelly Rowland steps out at Cannes premiere of 'Marcello Mio'
Kelly Rowland steps out at Cannes premiere of 'Marcello Mio'
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement