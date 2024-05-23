Google Doodle spotlights Mexican dish Chilaquiles

Thursday's Google Doodle spotlights the popular, tortilla-based, Mexican dish known as Chilaquiles. Image courtesy of Google

May 23 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle spotlights the popular, tortilla-based, Mexican dish known as Chilaquiles. The first recipe for the breakfast and brunch staple was widely published 62 years ago. Advertisement

"The origin of the word 'chilaquiles' comes from the Aztec language Nahuatl -- meaning 'chilis and greens.' Corn's prevalence in North America led people to look for ways to repurpose stale tortillas," Google's website said.

"They found magic after frying tortillas into strips and sautéing them in salsa. The breakfast dish evolved into these fried tortilla strips being garnished with cream, queso fresco, onions, and avocados."

The Google Doodle animated artwork shows the meal with a fried egg on top and the plate surrounded by peppers.

Most of the letters in the word "Google" are made with tortilla strips, while the "Os" are the yolk of the egg and red onion.