1 of 3 | Jeremy Renner reflected on "The Tonight Show" about the near-fatal snowplow accident he experienced in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner says the near-fatal snowplow accident he experienced in 2023 tested his physical and emotional limits. The 53-year-old actor reflected on the incident during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Advertisement

Renner sustained life-threatening injuries, including 38 broken bones, after being run over by his 7-ton snowcat snowplow in January 2023 after losing control of the machine.

He said on The Tonight Show that "real learning lessons" emerged from the experience.

"There's so many great gifts that [come from] being tested to your limits, right? Your physical limits, your spiritual limits, right? Emotional limits. It's like, I won't have a bad day for the rest of my life. It's impossible, right? There's that gift," Renner said.

"But also the idea of, you know, learning how to not panic and how to focus ... I just had to breathe. If I didn't breathe, then I would have been gone, right?" he added. "So think of it step by step, I think, is a really great reminder of what we all should be looking at in life. If we get too stressed, or if things get too difficult, or if it's insurmountable odds or whatever it might be, just put one foot down and then put another foot down, and then move towards it."

Renner said this mindset helped his recovery become "like a one-way road."

"All I had to do was get better, and then that's my job," he added.

Renner has since filmed Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, which includes some light stunt work.

"Doing stunts was, like, not on the docket for me, because I was barely, you know, kind of walking around. But you know, I went up and just said, 'I'll just try it and put on these tennis shoes and let me try it.' And I kind of did," the actor said.

"I wasn't confident in it by any means, but it happened. We got it done," he added.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will premiere June 2 on Paramount+.