Entertainment News
May 23, 2024 / 12:25 PM

Cassie thanks supporters after Diddy assault video surfaces

By Annie Martin
Cassie Ventura spoke out after a 2016 surveillance video showed her being abused by Sean "Diddy" Combs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Cassie Ventura spoke out after a 2016 surveillance video showed her being abused by Sean "Diddy" Combs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Cassie Ventura has broken her silence after a 2016 surveillance video surfaced that appears to show her being abused by her then-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Ventura, 37, thanked her supporters in a statement Thursday after the footage of her apparently being physically assaulted by Combs, 54, went public last week.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning," Ventura wrote.

"Domestic Violence is THE issue," she stressed. "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

Ventura voiced her support for others experiencing abuse and asked people to do the same.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," the star said.

"I offer my hand to hose that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone," she added.

Ventura ended her post by saying, "The healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."

CNN published a surveillance video May 17 that shows Combs appearing to grab, shove, drag and kick Ventura in a hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in March 2016.

Combs apologized in a video Sunday but did not mention Ventura by name.

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," the rapper and music producer said.

"I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now," he added. "I went and I sought professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Combs previously denied Ventura's allegations of assault after the singer filed a lawsuit Nov. 16, 2023 that accused him of rape and years of abuse. Ventura and Combs reached a settlement the next day.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Ventura said at the time. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Combs' lawyer Ben Brafman said, "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims."

Ventura and Combs met around 2005 and were in a relationship until 2018.

