May 22, 2024 / 7:44 PM

Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin

By Mike Heuer
Photo courtesy of Pixnio
May 22 (UPI) -- An apparent slip-and-fall accident while showering at a friend's home in Brussels, Belgium, killed former Train bassist and founding member Charlie Colin.

Colin's sister confirmed his death Wednesday, but the exact date is unknown.

Colin, 58, was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels when the accident occurred. His body wasn't found until the homeowners returned about five days ago.

Colin moved to Brussels and was teaching a music masterclass at a Brussels conservatory, worked at a music studio and was completing music for a film, his mother said.

His former Train bandmates praised Colin's technical ability with the bass and his contributions to the group in a social media post.

"He was the sweetest guy and what a handsome chap," his former bandmates said. "His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in [San Francisco] and beyond."

"You're a legend, Charlie," his bandmates said. "Go charm the pants off those angels."

Colin and bandmates Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood founded Train in 1996.

Colin helped write songs and compose music for the band's first three albums, one of which was a self-titled release in 1998.

The band recorded the successful albums "Drops of Jupiter" and My Private Nation" in 2003.

The song "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the band Grammy awards for best rock song and best instrumental arrangement accompanying a vocalist.

Colin departed the band in 2003 while dealing with substance abuse.

He later played in other bands, including Slipknot, Puddle of Mudd, Painbirds and Side Deal.

Colin, who was born in Newport Beach, Calif., also served as the musical director for the Newport Beach Film Festival at the time of his death.

Notable Deaths

