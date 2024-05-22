Famous birthdays for May 22: Nazanin Boniadi, Peyton Elizabeth Lee

May 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
May 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
-- Musician Richard Wagner in 1813
-- Artist Mary Cassatt in 1844
-- Writer Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, in 1859
-- Wrestler/strongman Gama Pehlwan, born Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, in 1978
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Simmons in 1902
-- Actor Laurence Olivier in 1907
-- Musician Sun Ra, born Herman Blount, in 1914
-- Critic Judith Crist in 1922
-- Musician Charles Aznavour in 1924
-- Entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens Jr. in 1928
-- Activist/politician Harvey Milk in 1930
-- Musician Peter Nero in 1934
-- Actor Richard Benjamin in 1938 (age 86)
-- Actor Paul Winfield in 1939
-- Journalist Bernard Shaw in 1940
-- Theodore Kaczynski, the so-called "Unabomber," in 1942
-- Northern Irish political activist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Betty Williams in 1943
-- Musician Bernie Taupin in 1950 (age 74)
-- Singer Morrissey, born Steven Patrick Morrissey, (Smiths) in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Ann Cusack in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Jesse Valenzuela (Gin Blossoms) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Johnny Gill (New Edition/LSG) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Brooke Smith in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Michael Kelly in 1969 (age 55)
-- Model/actor Naomi Campbell in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Sean Gunn in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Ginnifer Goodwin in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Maggie Q, born Margaret Denise Quigley, in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Nazanin Boniadi in 1980 (age 44)
-- Olympic champion speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno in 1982 (age 42)
-- Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz in 1984 (age 40)
-- Tennis player Novak Djokovic in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Camren Bicondova in 1999 (age 25)
-- Actor Peyton Elizabeth Lee in 2004 (age 20)