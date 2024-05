Famous birthdays for May 22: Nazanin Boniadi, Peyton Elizabeth Lee

1 of 3 | Nazanin Boniadi arrives on the red carpet at "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" screening at Lincoln Center on August 23, 2022, in New York City. The actor turns 44 on May 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

-- Musician Richard Wagner in 1813

-- Artist Mary Cassatt in 1844

-- Writer Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, in 1859

-- Wrestler/strongman Gama Pehlwan, born Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, in 1978

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Simmons in 1902

-- Actor Laurence Olivier in 1907

-- Musician Sun Ra, born Herman Blount, in 1914

-- Critic Judith Crist in 1922

-- Musician Charles Aznavour in 1924

-- Entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens Jr. in 1928

-- Activist/politician Harvey Milk in 1930

-- Musician Peter Nero in 1934

-- Actor Richard Benjamin in 1938 (age 86)

-- Actor Paul Winfield in 1939

-- Journalist Bernard Shaw in 1940

-- Theodore Kaczynski, the so-called "Unabomber," in 1942

-- Northern Irish political activist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Betty Williams in 1943

-- Musician Bernie Taupin in 1950 (age 74)

-- Singer Morrissey, born Steven Patrick Morrissey, (Smiths) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Ann Cusack in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Jesse Valenzuela (Gin Blossoms) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Johnny Gill (New Edition/LSG) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Brooke Smith in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Michael Kelly in 1969 (age 55)

-- Model/actor Naomi Campbell in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Sean Gunn in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Ginnifer Goodwin in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Maggie Q, born Margaret Denise Quigley, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Nazanin Boniadi in 1980 (age 44)

-- Olympic champion speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno in 1982 (age 42)

-- Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz in 1984 (age 40)

-- Tennis player Novak Djokovic in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Camren Bicondova in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Peyton Elizabeth Lee in 2004 (age 20)