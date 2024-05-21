Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 21, 2024 / 10:44 AM

'General Hospital's Rena Sofer remarries Sanford Bookstaver

By Annie Martin

May 21 (UPI) -- General Hospital star Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver have married for the second time.

Sofer, 55, remarried Bookstaver over the weekend, seven years after their divorce.

Advertisement

The actress shared photos from the celebration Monday on Instagram, calling Bookstaver her "best friend."

"This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again!" Sofer captioned the post. "The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife!"

"The three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again," she said. "The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can't imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined. You are the love of my life, and it's not 'oops we did it again' but I'm so grateful we did it again!"

Advertisement

Bookstaver responded in the comments, writing, "I love you more than anything my wife!"

Advertisement

Sofer and Bookstaver initially married in May 2003 and split in 2017. Sofer announced in April 2019 that she and Bookstaver had reconciled and were engaged again.

"What a weekend I've had!! HE ASKED ME AGAIN AND I SAID YES!!! @sbookstaver I have spent almost 19 years of my life with you and am so happy to spend the rest of my remaining years on this earth by your side," Sofer said at the time. "While I don't recommend divorce as a marriage counseling tool, it sure worked for us! I love youmore than anything!!!!"

Sofer has two daughters: Avalon Leone, 18, with Bookstaver and Rosabel Rosalind, 27, with her first husband, actor Wally Kurth.

Advertisement

The actress is known for playing Lois Cerullo on General Hospital and Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'My Lady Jane' trailer brings alt-fantasy Tudor novel to life
TV // 12 minutes ago
'My Lady Jane' trailer brings alt-fantasy Tudor novel to life
May 21 (UPI) -- "My Lady Jane," a new series based on the Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows novel, is coming to Prime Video.
Jennifer Garner sheds tears at daughter Violet's high school graduation
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Garner sheds tears at daughter Violet's high school graduation
May 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner shared photos that captured her emotional response to her daughter Violet Affleck graduating from high school.
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
Music // 1 hour ago
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
May 21 (UPI) -- Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
TV // 6 hours ago
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
LOS ANGELES, May 21 (UPI) -- Patton Oswalt discusses the unique questions of his game show "The 1% Club," premiering Friday on Prime Video, his hopes for "MST3K" and his thoughts on Marvel's live-action M.O.D.O.K.
Famous birthdays for May 21: Tom Daley, Lisa Edelstein
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 21: Tom Daley, Lisa Edelstein
May 21 (UPI) -- Olympic diver Tom Daley turns 30 and actor Lisa Edelstein turns 58, among the famous birthdays for May 21.
Paramount confirms 'Yellowstone' filming underway
TV // 12 hours ago
Paramount confirms 'Yellowstone' filming underway
May 20 (UPI) -- Paramount has announced that its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," is once again filming in Montana.
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Movies // 20 hours ago
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for the movie "Am I OK?" on Monday. Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno and Kiersey Clemons in the comedy.
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
Music // 22 hours ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
May 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth.
Steve Carell comedy series in the works at HBO
TV // 22 hours ago
Steve Carell comedy series in the works at HBO
May 20 (UPI) -- HBO ordered a new comedy series from Steve Carell, "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence and producer Matt Tarses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement