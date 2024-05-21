May 21 (UPI) -- General Hospital star Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver have married for the second time.

Sofer, 55, remarried Bookstaver over the weekend, seven years after their divorce.

The actress shared photos from the celebration Monday on Instagram, calling Bookstaver her "best friend."

"This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again!" Sofer captioned the post. "The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife!"

"The three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again," she said. "The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can't imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined. You are the love of my life, and it's not 'oops we did it again' but I'm so grateful we did it again!"

Bookstaver responded in the comments, writing, "I love you more than anything my wife!"

Sofer and Bookstaver initially married in May 2003 and split in 2017. Sofer announced in April 2019 that she and Bookstaver had reconciled and were engaged again.

"What a weekend I've had!! HE ASKED ME AGAIN AND I SAID YES!!! @sbookstaver I have spent almost 19 years of my life with you and am so happy to spend the rest of my remaining years on this earth by your side," Sofer said at the time. "While I don't recommend divorce as a marriage counseling tool, it sure worked for us! I love youmore than anything!!!!"

Sofer has two daughters: Avalon Leone, 18, with Bookstaver and Rosabel Rosalind, 27, with her first husband, actor Wally Kurth.

The actress is known for playing Lois Cerullo on General Hospital and Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful.