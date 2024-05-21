Trending
Entertainment News
May 21, 2024 / 10:05 AM

Jennifer Garner sheds tears at daughter Violet's high school graduation

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Garner (R) shared photos that captured her emotional response to her daughter Violet Affleck graduating from high school. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
May 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner shed tears at her daughter Violet Affleck's high school graduation.

The actress, 52, shared photos and videos Monday that captured her emotional response to Violet, her 18-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, graduating from high school.

The photos show Garner crying and applauding at the graduation ceremony. She also included a video of herself crying on the plane ride home and asking, "How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?"

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (bless our hearts)," Garner captioned the post.

Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon showed her support for Garner in the comments.

"Oh honey... I know. You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs," Witherspoon wrote.

Garner has three children with Affleck: Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The actress said on Live with Kelly and Mark in November 2023 that Violet had started the college application process.

"I can see the stress, even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand," Garner said. "She's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge ... She's a self-starter."

"I'm proud of her no matter what," she added.

Garner most recently starred in The Last Thing He Told Me, an Apple TV+ series based on the Laura Dave novel. The show was renewed for Season 2 in March.

