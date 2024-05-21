Trending
May 21, 2024 / 1:05 PM

'Godfather,' 'Megalopolis' producer Fred Roos dies at 89

By Fred Topel
Fred Roos died Saturday at age 89. Photo courtesy of the Roos family
May 21 (UPI) -- Producer Fred Roos died peacefully in his Beverly Hills home at age 89, Roos' publicist confirmed.

Roos, who died Saturday, produced many Francis Ford Coppola films, including his latest, Megalopolis, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Roos also co-produced The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now.

He produced many of Coppola's films like One From the Heart, Tucker: A Man and His Dream and The Outsiders and executive-produced Eleanor Coppola's documentary on the making of Apocalypse, and her fiction films.

He co-produced Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides and executive produced her films from Lost in Translation to Priscilla.

Roos was a casting director in the 1960s and '70s for, among others, TV's That Girl and Mayberry R.F.D., and movies The Godfather, The King of Marvin Gardens, and American Graffiti. He was also a casting executive on Francis Ford Coppola's Jack and The Rainmaker.

Though uncredited, Roos consulted for George Lucas on Star Wars and suggested roles for Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones.

Roos began his career in the mailroom at MCA talent agency, which became part of Universal Studios. He was a driver for Marilyn Monroe and eventually was promoted to agent.

Roos is survived by wife Nancy Drew and son and producing partner Alexander "Sandy" Roos.

