Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 21, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 21: Tom Daley, Lisa Edelstein

By UPI Staff
Tom Daley attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The Olympian turns 30 on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Daley attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The Olympian turns 30 on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471

-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527

-- English poet/satirist Alexander Pope in 1688

-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799

-- Musician Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904

-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923

-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924

-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 83)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Musician Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Bill Champlin (Chicago) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Judge Reinhold in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor/filmmaker Nick Cassavetes in 1959 (age 65)

-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960

-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 58)

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972

-- TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Fairuza Balk in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor David Ajala in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Cody Johnson in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Sarah Ramos in 1991 (age 33)

-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 17)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paramount confirms 'Yellowstone' filming underway
TV // 5 hours ago
Paramount confirms 'Yellowstone' filming underway
May 20 (UPI) -- Paramount has announced that its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," is once again filming in Montana.
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Movies // 12 hours ago
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for the movie "Am I OK?" on Monday. Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno and Kiersey Clemons in the comedy.
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
Music // 14 hours ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
May 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth.
Steve Carell comedy series in the works at HBO
TV // 14 hours ago
Steve Carell comedy series in the works at HBO
May 20 (UPI) -- HBO ordered a new comedy series from Steve Carell, "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence and producer Matt Tarses.
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
TV // 15 hours ago
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
May 20 (UPI) -- "Bel-Air," a reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," will return for a third season on Peacock in August.
'The Sandman' series unveils its Destiny, Delirium and Prodigal
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Sandman' series unveils its Destiny, Delirium and Prodigal
May 20 (UPI) -- Adrian Lester, Esmé Creed-Miles and Barry Sloane have joined the cast of "The Sandman" Season 2 at Netflix.
'Bad Monkey': Vince Vaughn comedy gets photos, August premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'Bad Monkey': Vince Vaughn comedy gets photos, August premiere date
May 20 (UPI) -- "Bad Monkey," a new comedy series based on the Carl Hiaasen novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
Music // 16 hours ago
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
May 20 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in October.
'Time Bandits': Lisa Kudrow series coming to Apple TV+ in July
TV // 16 hours ago
'Time Bandits': Lisa Kudrow series coming to Apple TV+ in July
May 20 (UPI) -- "Time Bandits," a comedy adventure series based on the 1981 film, will premiere on Apple TV+ in July.
Demi Moore brings dog Pilaf to 'The Substance' photocall
Movies // 17 hours ago
Demi Moore brings dog Pilaf to 'The Substance' photocall
May 20 (UPI) -- Demi Moore attended the Cannes Film Festival photocall for her film "The Substance."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement