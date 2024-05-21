Famous birthdays for May 21: Tom Daley, Lisa Edelstein

Tom Daley attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The Olympian turns 30 on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471

-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527

-- English poet/satirist Alexander Pope in 1688

-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799

-- Musician Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904

-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923

-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924

-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 83)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Musician Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Bill Champlin (Chicago) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Judge Reinhold in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor/filmmaker Nick Cassavetes in 1959 (age 65)

-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960

-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972

-- TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Fairuza Balk in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor David Ajala in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Cody Johnson in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Sarah Ramos in 1991 (age 33)

-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 17)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI