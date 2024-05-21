Famous birthdays for May 21: Tom Daley, Lisa Edelstein

May 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471
-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527
-- English poet/satirist Alexander Pope in 1688
-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799
-- Musician Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904
-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917
-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923
-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924
-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician Bill Champlin (Chicago) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 73)
-- Musician Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Judge Reinhold in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor/filmmaker Nick Cassavetes in 1959 (age 65)
-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960
-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972
-- TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Fairuza Balk in 1974 (age 50)
-- Musician Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor David Ajala in 1986 (age 38)
-- Musician Cody Johnson in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Sarah Ramos in 1991 (age 33)
-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 30)
-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 17)