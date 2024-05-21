Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 21, 2024 / 1:38 PM

'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood expecting first child

By Annie Martin
Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, are expecting a son via surrogate after experiencing fertility struggles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, are expecting a son via surrogate after experiencing fertility struggles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is going to be a dad.

The television personality and former football player, 32, is expecting his first child with his husband, political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

Advertisement

In an interview with Men's Health, Underwood shared how he and Brown are expecting a baby boy via surrogate after experiencing fertility struggles. Underwood had an extremely low sperm count but was able to regain his fertility via "sperm rehab."

Underwood and Brown's surrogate is now due to give birth to their son in October. The couple first found an egg donor, whose fertilized embryo was transferred into the surrogate.

Underwood and Brown looked for an egg donor who was spontaneous and adventurous.

"Some people want blue eyes and blond hair," Underwood said. "We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love."

Advertisement

Underwood confirmed the baby news on Instagram, writing, "our little boy is coming this fall."

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison responded in the comments, saying, "Couldn't be more happy for you guys."

Underwood came to fame as a contestant in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and later starred in The Bachelor Season 23. He came out as gay in 2021.

Advertisement

Underwood and Brown married in May 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Godfather,' 'Megalopolis' producer Fred Roos dies at 89
Entertainment News // 55 minutes ago
'Godfather,' 'Megalopolis' producer Fred Roos dies at 89
May 21 (UPI) -- Producer and former casting director Fred Roos has died at age 89, his publicist confirmed.
'Industry' gets Season 3 premiere date, photos with Kit Harington
TV // 1 hour ago
'Industry' gets Season 3 premiere date, photos with Kit Harington
May 21 (UPI) -- "Industry" will return for a third season on HBO in August, with "Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington to join the cast.
'Trigger Warning' trailer: Jessica Alba takes on gang in action thriller
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Trigger Warning' trailer: Jessica Alba takes on gang in action thriller
May 21 (UPI) -- "Trigger Warning," a new film starring Jessica Alba and Anthony Michael Hall, is coming to Netflix.
'The Smashing Machine' photo introduces Dwayne Johnson as MMA icon Mark Kerr
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Smashing Machine' photo introduces Dwayne Johnson as MMA icon Mark Kerr
May 21 (UPI) -- "The Smashing Machine" is a new film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
Music // 2 hours ago
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
May 21 (UPI) -- The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2, 2025, and air on CBS.
'My Lady Jane' trailer brings alt-fantasy Tudor novel to life
TV // 3 hours ago
'My Lady Jane' trailer brings alt-fantasy Tudor novel to life
May 21 (UPI) -- "My Lady Jane," a new series based on the Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows novel, is coming to Prime Video.
'General Hospital's Rena Sofer remarries Sanford Bookstaver
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'General Hospital's Rena Sofer remarries Sanford Bookstaver
May 21 (UPI) -- Rena Sofer, an actress who plays Lois Cerullo on "General Hospital," remarried Sanford Bookstaver seven years after their divorce.
Jennifer Garner sheds tears at daughter Violet's high school graduation
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Jennifer Garner sheds tears at daughter Violet's high school graduation
May 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner shared photos that captured her emotional response to her daughter Violet Affleck graduating from high school.
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
Music // 4 hours ago
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
May 21 (UPI) -- Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 4 hours ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement