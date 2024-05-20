Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 20, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 20: Tony Goldwyn, Timothy Olyphant

By UPI Staff
Tony Goldwyn arrives on the red carpet at the "A Good Person" screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 64 on May 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tony Goldwyn arrives on the red carpet at the "A Good Person" screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 64 on May 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759

-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768

-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799

-- English philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806

-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851

-- Actor James Stewart in 1908

-- Israeli leader Moshe Dayan in 1915

-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919

-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 88)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940

-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Musician Joe Cocker in 1944

-- Musician/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Dave Thomas in 1948 (age 76)

-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Jane Wiedlin (Go-Go's) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 65)

Advertisement

-- Musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole in 1959

-- Actor John Billingsley in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 64)

-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Mindy Cohn in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ryan Reynolds' 'If' tops North American box office with $35M
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds' 'If' tops North American box office with $35M
May 19 (UPI) -- Family adventure "If" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $35 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Valerie Bertinelli takes break from social media
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Valerie Bertinelli takes break from social media
May 19 (UPI) -- "Hot in Cleveland" and "One Day at a Time" actress Valerie Bertinelli, who is also a cooking and lifestyle TV personality, has announced she is taking a break from social media.
'SNL' demands NYers 'stop punching character actors in the face'
TV // 18 hours ago
'SNL' demands NYers 'stop punching character actors in the face'
May 19 (UPI) -- Jake Gyllenhaal played a New York City cop leading a press conference on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
Famous birthdays for May 19: Rebecca Hall, JoJo Siwa
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 19: Rebecca Hall, JoJo Siwa
May 19 (UPI) -- Actor Rebecca Hall turns 42 and TV personality JoJo Siwa turns 21, among the famous birthdays for May 19.
Focus Features to release 'Bugonia,' starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons
Movies // 1 day ago
Focus Features to release 'Bugonia,' starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons
May 18 (UPI) -- Focus Features has announced plans to release "Bugonia," a new movie starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, in the United States.
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears has shared a video of her injured leg on Instagram.
Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Jonathan Groff honored at Drama League Awards
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Jonathan Groff honored at Drama League Awards
May 18 (UPI) -- Sarah Paulson won the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in the Outstanding Play Revival "Appropriate" at Friday's Drama League Awards gala in New York.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Famous birthdays for May 18: Tina Fey, Ai Weiwei
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for May 18: Tina Fey, Ai Weiwei
May 18 (UPI) -- Actor Tina Fey turns 54 and artist Ai Weiwei turns 67, among the famous birthdays for May 18.
'9 to 5,' 'Golden Pond' star Dabney Coleman dies at 92
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
'9 to 5,' 'Golden Pond' star Dabney Coleman dies at 92
May 17 (UPI) -- Dabney Coleman, actor known for movies and TV shows, died Thursday at age 92, his daughter confirmed Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Valerie Bertinelli takes break from social media
Valerie Bertinelli takes break from social media
'SNL' demands NYers 'stop punching character actors in the face'
'SNL' demands NYers 'stop punching character actors in the face'
Famous birthdays for May 19: Rebecca Hall, JoJo Siwa
Famous birthdays for May 19: Rebecca Hall, JoJo Siwa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement