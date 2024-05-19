Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 19: Rebecca Hall, JoJo Siwa

By UPI Staff
Rebecca Hall arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City. The actor turns 42 on May 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Rebecca Hall arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City. The actor turns 42 on May 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611

-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795

-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879

-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881

-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890

-- Civil rights leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925

-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930

-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934

-- Actor/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 89)

-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 85)

-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941

-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944

-- Musician Pete Townshend (Who) in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant, born André René Roussimoff, in 1946

-- Jamaican actor/model/musician Grace Jones in 1948 (age 76)

-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 75)

-- Ashraf Ghani, final president of Afghanistan before Taliban takeover, in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Joey Ramone in 1951

-- Musician Phil Rudd (AC/DC) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor/former first son Steven Ford in 1956 (age 68)

-- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Polly Walker in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Jason Gray-Stanford in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Israel Houghton in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Musician Jenny Berggren, born Jenny Petrén, (Ace of Base) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician James Richardson (MGMT) in 1983 (age 41)

-- Comedian Michael Che in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Eric Lloyd in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
-- Disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern in 1987

-- Musician Sam Smith in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 32)

-- TV personality/musician JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (21)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

