Famous birthdays for May 19: Rebecca Hall, JoJo Siwa

May 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611
-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795
-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879
-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881
-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890
-- Civil rights leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925
-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925
-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930
-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934
-- Actor/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 89)
-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 85)
-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941
-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944
-- Musician Pete Townshend (Who) in 1945 (age 79)
-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant, born André René Roussimoff, in 1946
-- Jamaican actor/model/musician Grace Jones in 1948 (age 76)
-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 75)
-- Ashraf Ghani, final president of Afghanistan before Taliban takeover, in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Joey Ramone in 1951
-- Musician Phil Rudd (AC/DC) in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor/former first son Steven Ford in 1956 (age 68)
-- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Polly Walker in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Jason Gray-Stanford in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Israel Houghton in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Jenny Berggren, born Jenny Petrén, (Ace of Base) in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 42)
-- Musician James Richardson (MGMT) in 1983 (age 41)
-- Comedian Michael Che in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Eric Lloyd in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 37)
-- Disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern in 1987
-- Musician Sam Smith in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 32)
-- TV personality/musician JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (21)