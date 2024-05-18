Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 18, 2024 / 11:40 AM

Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Jonathan Groff honored at Drama League Awards

By Karen Butler
"Appropriate" star Sarah Paulson was honored at Friday's Drama League Awards gala in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI
1 of 3 | "Appropriate" star Sarah Paulson was honored at Friday's Drama League Awards gala in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- American Horror Story icon Sarah Paulson won the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in the Outstanding Play Revival prize winner Appropriate at Friday's Drama League Awards gala celebrating theater in New York.

"I am thrilled to bits with chills on top!!! Appropriate star, and 2024 Tony Award nominee- Sarah Paulson- has won this year's Drama League Distinguished Performance Award- an honor so remarkable that actors are only ever eligible to win once in their career. What an achievement!" Paulson's longtime girlfriend, actress Holland Taylor, wrote on X.

Advertisement

Stereophonic won for Outstanding Production of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, while the Outstanding Production of a Musical prize went to Hell's Kitchen.

Merrily We Roll Along earned the honors for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical.

Jessica Lange was presented with the Contribution to the Theater Award, Jonathan Groff won the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater prize, Schele Williams won the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing trophy and Kandi Burruss won the Gratitude Award.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Famous birthdays for May 18: Tina Fey, Ai Weiwei
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 18: Tina Fey, Ai Weiwei
May 18 (UPI) -- Actor Tina Fey turns 54 and artist Ai Weiwei turns 67, among the famous birthdays for May 18.
'9 to 5,' 'Golden Pond' star Dabney Coleman dies at 92
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'9 to 5,' 'Golden Pond' star Dabney Coleman dies at 92
May 17 (UPI) -- Dabney Coleman, actor known for movies and TV shows, died Thursday at age 92, his daughter confirmed Friday.
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
TV // 21 hours ago
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
May 17 (UPI) -- MTV released a trailer for the second half of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" on Friday following last night's midseason finale.
Oscar Isaac to voice Jesus Christ in animated film
Movies // 21 hours ago
Oscar Isaac to voice Jesus Christ in animated film
May 17 (UPI) -- MoFac Animation announced Friday that Oscar Isaac and Forest Whitaker will voice biblical characters in their animated film "The King of Kings." Isaac voices Jesus Christ and Whitaker Peter the Apostle.
Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez bonded over 'Strangers' scares
Movies // 23 hours ago
Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez bonded over 'Strangers' scares
NEW YORK, May 17 (UPI) -- Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez say they forged a fast friendship while playing terrified lovers stalked by maniacs in the new thriller, "The Strangers: Chapter 1," in theaters Friday.
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
Music // 1 day ago
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person."
New Kids on the Block release 'Still Kids,' first album in 11 years
Music // 1 day ago
New Kids on the Block release 'Still Kids,' first album in 11 years
May 17 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block released "Still Kids," their first album in over 11 years.
'Horizon: An American Saga' trailer: Kevin Costner stars in Western drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'Horizon: An American Saga' trailer: Kevin Costner stars in Western drama
May 17 (UPI) -- "Horizon: An American Saga," a two-part film directed by and starring Kevin Costner, opens in June.
Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video
May 17 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a single and music video for the song "Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video
Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 does right by Penelope
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 does right by Penelope
'9 to 5,' 'Golden Pond' star Dabney Coleman dies at 92
'9 to 5,' 'Golden Pond' star Dabney Coleman dies at 92
Famous birthdays for May 17: Karrueche Tran, Derek Hough
Famous birthdays for May 17: Karrueche Tran, Derek Hough
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement