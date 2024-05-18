Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Jonathan Groff honored at Drama League Awards

1 of 3 | "Appropriate" star Sarah Paulson was honored at Friday's Drama League Awards gala in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- American Horror Story icon Sarah Paulson won the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in the Outstanding Play Revival prize winner Appropriate at Friday's Drama League Awards gala celebrating theater in New York. "I am thrilled to bits with chills on top!!! Appropriate star, and 2024 Tony Award nominee- Sarah Paulson- has won this year's Drama League Distinguished Performance Award- an honor so remarkable that actors are only ever eligible to win once in their career. What an achievement!" Paulson's longtime girlfriend, actress Holland Taylor, wrote on X. Advertisement

Stereophonic won for Outstanding Production of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, while the Outstanding Production of a Musical prize went to Hell's Kitchen.

Merrily We Roll Along earned the honors for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical.

Jessica Lange was presented with the Contribution to the Theater Award, Jonathan Groff won the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater prize, Schele Williams won the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing trophy and Kandi Burruss won the Gratitude Award.