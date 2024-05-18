Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Jonathan Groff honored at Drama League Awards

May 18 (UPI) -- American Horror Story icon Sarah Paulson won the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in the Outstanding Play Revival prize winner Appropriate at Friday's Drama League Awards gala celebrating theater in New York.
"I am thrilled to bits with chills on top!!! Appropriate star, and 2024 Tony Award nominee- Sarah Paulson- has won this year's Drama League Distinguished Performance Award- an honor so remarkable that actors are only ever eligible to win once in their career. What an achievement!" Paulson's longtime girlfriend, actress Holland Taylor, wrote on X.