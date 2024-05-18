May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears has shared a video of her injured leg on Instagram, but seems optimistic about how quickly it is healing.
"Just last week can you believe it !!! How is it already better ??? Well I was stubborn and did it my way !!! I didn't listen to a [expletive] soul !! I even wore heels at night and danced with the saints !!! I went into the ocean at 3:00 in the morning naked every night in Mexico !!!" Spears, 42, captioned the clip, which showed her right leg and foot swollen and bruised.