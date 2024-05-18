Advertisement
May 18, 2024 / 1:11 PM

Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram

By Karen Butler
Britney Spears has revealed she hurt her leg and foot in a new Instagram video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Britney Spears has revealed she hurt her leg and foot in a new Instagram video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears has shared a video of her injured leg on Instagram, but seems optimistic about how quickly it is healing.

"Just last week can you believe it !!! How is it already better ??? Well I was stubborn and did it my way !!! I didn't listen to a [expletive] soul !! I even wore heels at night and danced with the saints !!! I went into the ocean at 3:00 in the morning naked every night in Mexico !!!" Spears, 42, captioned the clip, which showed her right leg and foot swollen and bruised.

"I drank expensive wine and sang in my outside shower !!! I did 12 videos in Mexico with my favorite new dresses !!!" Spears wrote. "I read all the books in the hotel !!! I took night drives that pissed me off because I wasn't at the wheel !!! A lady ripped me off she made me pay 750 dollars in a store when it was just 300 !!! I washed my own clothes in the tub !!! I got nasty and put oil all over my body and shot in a swimsuit but I never posted it !!! I learned to look up a little bit more !!!"

She did not explain how she hurt herself or whether she sought medical attention to treat her foot and leg.

Spears split from Sam Asghari, her husband of 14 months, last year.

The Grammy-winner, who hasn't toured or performed as part of a residency since 2019, recently released a memoir called The Woman in Me.

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 41: a look back

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

