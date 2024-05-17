Trending
May 17, 2024

Famous birthdays for May 17: Karrueche Tran, Derek Hough

By UPI Staff
Karrueche Tran arrives for the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. The actor/model turns 36 on May 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Karrueche Tran arrives for the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. The actor/model turns 36 on May 17.

May 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English physician Edward Jenner, developer of the smallpox vaccine, in 1749

-- Schuyler Wheeler, inventor of the electric fan, in 1860

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member James "Cool Papa" Bell in 1903

-- Actor Maureen O'Sullivan in 1911

-- Actor Dennis Hopper in 1936

-- Musician Taj Mahal, born Henry Saint Clair Fredericks, in 1942 (age 82)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Bill Bruford (Yes/King Crimson) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor/director Bill Paxton in 1955

-- Actor/comedian Bob Saget in 1956

-- Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in 1956 (age 68)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Enya, born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, in 1961 (age 63)

-- Comedian Craig Ferguson in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Page McConnell (Phish) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor David Eigenberg in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Hill Harper in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Jordan Knight (New Kids on the Block) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Sasha Alexander in 1973 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Andrea Corr (The Corrs) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician/TV personality Kandi Burruss in 1976 (age 48)

-- Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Ginger Gonzaga in 1983 (age 41)

-- Dancer Derek Hough in 1985 (age 39)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tahj Mowry in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Nikki Reed in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor/model Karrueche Tran in 1988 (age 36)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal ice dancer Tessa Virtue in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Leven Rambin in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Ross Butler in 1990 (age 34)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

