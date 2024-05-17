Famous birthdays for May 17: Karrueche Tran, Derek Hough

May 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
|Advertisement
May 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
May 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- English physician Edward Jenner, developer of the smallpox vaccine, in 1749
-- Schuyler Wheeler, inventor of the electric fan, in 1860
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member James "Cool Papa" Bell in 1903
-- Actor Maureen O'Sullivan in 1911
-- Actor Dennis Hopper in 1936
-- Musician Taj Mahal, born Henry Saint Clair Fredericks, in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Bill Bruford (Yes/King Crimson) in 1949 (age 75)
-- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor/director Bill Paxton in 1955
-- Actor/comedian Bob Saget in 1956
-- Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in 1956 (age 68)
-- Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Enya, born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, in 1961 (age 63)
-- Comedian Craig Ferguson in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Page McConnell (Phish) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor David Eigenberg in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Hill Harper in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Jordan Knight (New Kids on the Block) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Sasha Alexander in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Andrea Corr (The Corrs) in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy in 1974 (age 50)
-- Musician/TV personality Kandi Burruss in 1976 (age 48)
-- Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Ginger Gonzaga in 1983 (age 41)
-- Dancer Derek Hough in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Tahj Mowry in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Nikki Reed in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor/model Karrueche Tran in 1988 (age 36)
-- Canadian Olympic gold medal ice dancer Tessa Virtue in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Leven Rambin in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Ross Butler in 1990 (age 34)